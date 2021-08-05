Seattle Center Festál: BrasilFest Offers A Colorful And Music-Packed Peek Into Brazilian Culture

Seattle Center Festál: BrasilFest live streams 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, at https://www.facebook.com/BrasilFestSeattle. The virtual celebration, held during the week of Brazilian Folklore Day, reflects the spirit of Brazilian culture, where a mix of physical and mental strength ground movement, tradition adorns fresh foods and music serves as a rhythmic crossroads of Africa, Brazil, modern and Latin worlds.

The 2021 virtual festival opens with messages from Brazil Center and the City of Seattle, followed by:

Brazilian Swag taking from the history of Brazilian dance and mixing it with Capoeira, the Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music.

Onde Verde celebrating the great music of Brazil as the present Bossa Nova, Samba, Choro and Brazilian jazz.

Brazilian native Sandra Evanoff demonstrating traditional Brazilian cooking.

Lamba Zouk WI FI features Fawnija Chauvaux, a teacher, therapist, performer, choreographer and yoga instructor in performance that combines ballet, jazz, modern, African, Brazilian and Latin dance.

Eduardo Mendonça & Show Brazil!, the soul of Brazilian culture in high energy performance well known throughout the Northwest, the United States, Brazil and Canada.

Chorando na Chuva (Crying in the Rain), formerly known as Choro Tocando digging deep into the roots of Brazilian music, expressively playing and singing classic choro tunes that reflect decades of musical exploration and travel to Brazil.

Brazilian Costumes Parade, representing the richness of Brazil translated into a parade of traditional clothing.

Workshops for Children & Adults w/ Dora Oliveira, a master of her craft who has been performing, creating and teaching Afro-Brazilian dance for over 30 years.

Tambor e Cordas, drummer Andre Hobson, guitarist Doug Jones and vocalist Nilza Lessa blending the sounds of world music, especially Brazilian, Reggae and Jazz.



View festival program details at: http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/brasilfest.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2021, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together and share their stories with the greater community. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.