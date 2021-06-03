Sam Shepard's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS to be Presented by Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts will present Sam Shepard's award-winning "Curse of the Starving Class" June 11-26, 2021. "Curse of the Starving Class," a perfect balance of dark comedy and biting satire, is about a family searching for security, escape, and the American Dream.

The Tate family is in crisis. Ella plots with a smarmy real estate agent, while husband Weston holes up at the local bar, and son Wesley tries desperately to hold the household together. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Emma dreams of a life of crime, and the family's lamb takes the brunt of it all.

"I read somewhere that, 'wouldn't it be great if Sam Shepard's' plays were hopelessly outdated, but they aren't.' 'Curse...' is the perfect show for this time," says director Deana Duncan. "Shepard created a poetic reality from a deep 'aloneness;' an aloneness and isolation we now know more than ever. His messages are as relevant today as when he wrote them. Maybe more so."

The production is directed by Deana A. Duncan and features an original score composed and performed live by Troy Chapman. The cast includes Ethan Berkley, Robert Hall, Lars Larson, Marta Mulholland, Jeff Natter, Molly Quade, Jim Scullin, and Billy Tierney.

"Curse of the Starving Class" runs June 11-26, 2021 in Langley, WA.

Dates and Times: June 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at 2:00 p.m. June 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. June 24-26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Thursday - Saturday $45 Premium Seat (includes a complimentary beverage) $35 Standard Seat

Sunday $35 Premium Seat $25 Standard Seat

Venue: Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 565 Camano Avenue Langley, WA 98260 www.WICAonline.org