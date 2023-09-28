Review: PASSENGERS at The Seattle Rep

Cirque troupe thrills in the Bagley Wright.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre Photo 3 Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 4 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024

Review: PASSENGERS at The Seattle Rep
Review: PASSENGERS at The Seattle Rep
Maude Parent and and
the company of Passengers.
Photo by Alexandre Galliez

While watching the opening routine in “Passengers”, currently playing at the Seattle Rep, I found myself seeing a move I knew.  We referred to it as a “coffee grinder” in my tap-dancing days and I was totally able to pull it off … when I was nine.  Also, that was the only time I watched this incredible group of artists perform anything I’d be remotely able to do.  Lucky for us we don’t have to.  We can just sit and watch with awe, and I recommend you all do!

This thrilling show from the arts collective, 7 Fingers, gives you a show that’s part dance, part cirque, part theater, part song, and all wrapped up in an air of love, laughs and longing.  Beautifully written, directed, and choreographed by Shana Carroll, we find ourselves on a train.  Once there we encounter stories of love, loss, mystery, hijinks, and even time travel as the performers fly about the stage.  The set, lights, projections, and especially the music are all perfect for creating this otherworldly tone, yet still grounded in something as normal as a train.

Review: PASSENGERS at The Seattle Rep
Nella Niva, Mandi Orozco, and
the company of Passengers.
Photo by Lucille Audoineau-Maire

But it’s these nine performers that blow us all away.  Eric Bates, Valérie Benoît-Charbonneau, Kaisha Dessalines-Wright, Eduardo de Azevedo Grillo, Marco Ingaramo, Nella Niva, Mandi Orozco, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, and Méliejade Tremblay-Bouchard each take their moment to shine in a show filled with brilliant routine after brilliant routine.  We had Niva and Orozco with some stunning duo trapeze work.  Tremblay-Bouchard took us on a fabulous and hilarious journey with her hula hoops.  Then there was de Azevedo Grillo with some stunning and sexy aerial straps.  Laugerud killed with a hysterical juggling act.  And I kept gasping in fear that Ingaramo was going to plummet to his death in some incredible pole work.  And that’s just a few of the outstanding routines awaiting you.  And if that weren’t enough, add in some superb voices from Laugerud and Dessalines-Wright.  This is a show that just keeps on thrilling.

Beyond all their individual talents, which are many, you can also see how much of a team they are.  Each working with the other in lock-step unison making these insanely difficult tasks look effortless.  Seriously, do not try these bits at home without some serious training.  But the level of trust and togetherness really shines through and makes the show all the greater for it.  Plus they look to be having a hell of a lot of fun.

There’s not much more to say other that, catch this one!  You’ll have some serious FOMO if you don’t.  And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the 7 Finger’s production of “Passengers” at the Seattle Rep a gasp after gasp YAY+.  This is a killer way to start off the Rep’s season and if it’s any indication, we’re in for a doozy.

“Passengers” performs at the Seattle Rep through October 15th.  For tickets or information visit them online at www.seattlerep.org.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Seattle Opera Chorus Offers Festive Program In One-of-A-Kind Holiday Chorus Concert Photo
Seattle Opera Chorus Offers Festive Program In One-of-A-Kind Holiday Chorus Concert

Seattle Opera Chorus presents a festive program in a one-of-a-kind Holiday Chorus Concert, featuring seasonal tunes, opera gems, and choral favorites. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the impressive range of the renowned Seattle Opera Chorus.

2
ANDELANA Comes to The Dukesbay Theater in October Photo
ANDELANA Comes to The Dukesbay Theater in October

Andelana by Roger Iverson, directed by Randy Clark, comes to The Dukesbay Theater next month. Performances run October 27 - November 19, 2023. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Theatrical Holiday Tradition O CHRISTMAS TEA: A BRITISH COMEDY Brimming With Joy, Lau Photo
Theatrical Holiday Tradition O CHRISTMAS TEA: A BRITISH COMEDY Brimming With Joy, Laughter, And Whimsy Returns To West Coast Stages

Returning triumphantly to the West Coast of Canada and the US, James & Jamesy are set to embark on their biggest and brightest O Christmas Tea Tour yet!

4
Disneys THE LION KING On Sale At Keller Auditorium, October 2 Photo
Disney's THE LION KING On Sale At Keller Auditorium, October 2

Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway in Portland announced today that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney’s The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Monday, October 2 at 10 a.m. 

From This Author - Jay Irwin

         Born and raised in Seattle, WA, Jay has been a theater geek for years.  He attends as many shows as he can around the country and loves taking in new exciting wo... Jay Irwin">(read more about this author)

Review: SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Village TheatreReview: SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD at Village Theatre
Review: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue TheatreReview: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Review: TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The ParamountReview: TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Paramount
Review: CRIMSON AND CLOVER at The Can CanReview: CRIMSON AND CLOVER at The Can Can

Videos

Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
Harlequin Productions (10/13-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
Village Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Wade James Theatre (9/15-10/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Expand Upon: Health Care
18th & Union (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two Big Black Bags
West of Lenin (9/21-10/14)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horror Unexpected: Stories Grimm
Unexpected Productions Market Theater (10/01-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
Village Theatre (1/06-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Tacoma Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Paramount Theatre (1/09-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You