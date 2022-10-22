Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Radial Theatre Project to Present Reading of MY BODY NO CHOICE Next Week

The event, featuring monologues from 8 great American playwrights, will take place on October 24.

Register for Seattle News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 22, 2022  
Radial Theatre Project to Present Reading of MY BODY NO CHOICE Next Week

Radial Theater Project will present a free reading of My Body No Choice, a collection of eight new monologues by eight great American Playwrights. The reading will take place on Monday, October 24 @ 7:30pm at 18th & Union, 1406 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA.

In June 2022, reproductive rights took a giant leap backwards when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the United States, we can drive when we turn 16, and vote when we turn 18. But we no longer have the bodily autonomy to make the choices that will impact us the most.

In My Body No Choice, eight of America's most exciting female playwrights share what choice means to them, through the telling of fiction and non-fiction stories rooted in personal experience; theirs or a friend's. Because this is a time when women need to tell their stories.

My Body No Choice is a commission of Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. This reading is presented in coordination with a full production at Arena that will be Molly Smith's final production as the company's Artistic Director.

Directed by: Adrian Pendergrast, Aimée Bruneau, Ansley Dawn, Helen T. Mariam, Katie Bullock, Peggy Gannon, Shermona Mitchell, and Shileah Corey

Performed by: Amontaine Aurore, Dani Suder, Heather Persinger, Natalie Schmidt, Roz Cornejo, Taylor Aguiar, Zenaida Rose Smith, and Shermona Mitchell

Tickets to this event are free but require advance reservations.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS At Tacoma Little TheatrePhotos: First Look At MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS At Tacoma Little Theatre
October 21, 2022

Just in time for Fall, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Holmes for the Holidays). This thrilling new version of the classic mystery will be directed by Melanie Gladstone. See photos from the production.
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City TourJustin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City Tour
October 21, 2022

Kiki & Herb: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 11. Hot off the heels of their sold-out run at Brooklyn Academy of Music last year, this tour will be Kiki & Herb's first shows out of NYC since 2007.
Seattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The MooreSeattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The Moore
October 20, 2022

Seattle Theatre Group will welcome Las Cafeteras back to Seattle with their Day of the Dead production, Hasta La Muerte, November 5th at the Moore Theatre. In honoring the ancestors who came before us, Hasta La Muerte is a passionate, multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, and altares y flores.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
Vashon Center For The Arts Presents A Talk With Dan FridayVashon Center For The Arts Presents A Talk With Dan Friday
October 20, 2022

Vashon Center for the Arts presents a month-long group show of Native artists from or working in the Salish sea region in collaboration with Stonington Gallery (Seattle). In addition, presenting an Artist Talk in our Kay White Hall by Dan Friday Kwul Kwul Tw.            