Radial Theatre Project to Present Reading of MY BODY NO CHOICE Next Week

Radial Theater Project will present a free reading of My Body No Choice, a collection of eight new monologues by eight great American Playwrights. The reading will take place on Monday, October 24 @ 7:30pm at 18th & Union, 1406 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA.

In June 2022, reproductive rights took a giant leap backwards when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the United States, we can drive when we turn 16, and vote when we turn 18. But we no longer have the bodily autonomy to make the choices that will impact us the most.

In My Body No Choice, eight of America's most exciting female playwrights share what choice means to them, through the telling of fiction and non-fiction stories rooted in personal experience; theirs or a friend's. Because this is a time when women need to tell their stories.

My Body No Choice is a commission of Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. This reading is presented in coordination with a full production at Arena that will be Molly Smith's final production as the company's Artistic Director.

Directed by: Adrian Pendergrast, Aimée Bruneau, Ansley Dawn, Helen T. Mariam, Katie Bullock, Peggy Gannon, Shermona Mitchell, and Shileah Corey

Performed by: Amontaine Aurore, Dani Suder, Heather Persinger, Natalie Schmidt, Roz Cornejo, Taylor Aguiar, Zenaida Rose Smith, and Shermona Mitchell

Tickets to this event are free but require advance reservations.