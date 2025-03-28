PARADE & More Lead Seattle's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Seattle is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Seattle for April 2025.

Parade

The 5th Avenue Theatre - April 16, 2025 through May 04, 2025

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

For tickets: click here.





Mother Russia by Lauren Yee

Seattle Rep - March 06, 2025 through April 13, 2025

Evgeny and Dmitri are just two average guys who dream of cushy government jobs—but after the fall of the Soviet Union, they end up working retail instead. As they bumble their way through capitalism, they get entangled with an alluring former pop star who has her own secret agenda. This quirky and provocative world premiere comedy by Lauren Yee (The Great Leap, Cambodian Rock Band) reveals what happens when old systems and strongmen fall away, and we let the free market decide—but freedom doesn’t taste as good as we thought it would.

For tickets: click here.

CLUE: The Musical

Wade James Theatre - March 14, 2025 through April 06, 2025

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. Audience members determine the fate of the evening by choosing from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! The audience helps deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.

For tickets: click here.

Oliver!

Reboot Theatre Company - March 21, 2025 through April 05, 2025

This award-winning musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist explores themes of social inequality, exploitation, and youthful rebellion in Victorian London's gritty underworld. Our fresh, edgy interpretation highlights identity, found family, and resilience as orphan Oliver navigates a world of pickpockets and criminals, finding unexpected friendship amidst danger.

For tickets: click here.

Life of Pi

Paramount Theatre - April 15, 2025 through April 20, 2025

Life of Pi is an the epic tale of adventure. This Tony Award® and Olivier Award-winning hit is “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal) and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. A truly remarkable story unfolds of hope, faith, and perseverance that speaks to every generation. Told through incomparable puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, Life of Pi creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

For tickets: click here.

R & J

Harlequin Productions - April 25, 2025 through May 18, 2025

When two young lovers lock eyes across a crowded dance floor, their hearts are forever bound. But can their love survive the brutal blood feud that has torn apart their rival families, the Capulets and Montagues? The greatest love story of all time, Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet has captivated audiences and artists for centuries.

Now, in a nation divided like no other time in recent history, the question posed by these two young people rings loud and long: can true love survive in a divided community? This fresh new adaptation by Artistic Director Aaron Lamb seeks to find modern parallels and star-crossed relevance with the young lovers we’ve known for centuries.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.