Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents DEBUTS

Jan. 26, 2022  

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) continues its 2021-2022 performance season with DEBUTS in February, presenting new works by contemporary choreographers. This production features She travels softly (through midday light) by Emily Schoen Branch, Borderland by Price Suddarth, and Until the Mermaid Drags You Under by Norbert De La Cruz III.

"DEBUTS is a new addition to the OBT's season, and we are thrilled to present three new ballets by talented choreographers," said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev. "We were planning to launch DEBUTS last season, but the pandemic forced us, like other performing arts organizations, to cancel the whole season of live productions. Now, more than ever, we are excited to collaborate with these diverse choreographers, who are bringing original ideas and introducing new movements to our company dancers and our audiences. This production is a celebration of contemporary ballet, featuring the creative works of choreographers and musicians from the Pacific Northwest and New York."

In addition to presenting contemporary ballet on stage, OBT is hosting a masterclass with Norbert De La Cruz III, the choreographer of Until the Mermaid Drags You Under in DEBUTS. The class with this award-winning Juilliard teacher is scheduled on February 5, 2022, from 2 to 3:15 PM and is open to all dancers ages 11 and over. Learn more at https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/masterclass-norbert-de-la-cruz/


