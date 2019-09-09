Northshore Performing Arts Foundation Presents BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL

Northshore Performing Arts Foundaiton presents Broadway's Next Hit Musical

Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It's all improvised and it's all funny. The New York Times calls Broadway's Next Hit Musical "Hilarious!" Time Out NY says "At last!

A musical of, for, and by the people." Broadway's Next Hit Musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Have you heard of the TONY awards? Well, Broadway's Next Hit Musical is...The PHONY Awards! The audience members write down made up song titles and our master improvisers gather these suggestions and present them as "nominated songs" for this coveted award.

We create spontaneous scenes and songs filled with great dancing, catchy melodies, and tons of laughter. The audience votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns that song into a full blown improvised musical - complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and plot twists galore. Don't miss the next great American musical - it could be written by YOU!

Tickets are $42 for adults, $35 for seniors & military (with ID) and $15 for youth (17 & under) Saturday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.. Northshore Performing Arts Center, 18125 92nd Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011. http://www.NPACF.org

Tickets are available at https://npacf.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S1Q000009MT7NUAW





