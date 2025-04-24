Modest Mouse to Present 'The Psychic Salamander Festival'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Modest Mouse has announced their inaugural The Psychic Salamander Festival, two days of music headlined by the Pacific Northwest mainstays. The event will take place September 13th and 14th in Carnation, WA on the family-owned Remlinger Farms, a working farm with a concert space, managed by Seattle Theatre Group (STG), and a family-friendly amusement park.

The band will be joined by a roster of incredible artists including The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, The Vaudevillian, Mattress, Friko, Sun Atoms and more The Flaming Lips will join Modest Mouse both nights, playing The Soft Bulletin from start to finish on Sunday, the 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2nd at 10:00AM local time. Visit modestmousefest.com for more information.

The Psychic Salamander Festival lineup:

SAT

Modest Mouse

The Flaming Lips

Courtney Barnett

Built to Spill

The Vaudevillian

Mattress

SUN

Modest Mouse

The Flaming Lips (The Soft Bulletin)

Sleater Kinney

Yo La Tengo

Friko

Sun Atoms

In addition to the two-day festival, Modest Mouse is joining The Flaming Lips on a co-headline tour beginning August 1st at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy. The bands will hit outdoor theaters across the US with notable stops at Chicago’s The Salt Shed (8/16), Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre (9/4), Santa Barbara Bowl (9/5) and Berkley’s The Greek Theatre (9/7). Friko and Dehd will support select dates. See all tour dates below. All tickets are on sale now. Visit flaminglips.com and modestmouse.com for more information.

Modest Mouse on tour:

August 1, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy#*

August 2, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater#*

August 3, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island#

August 5, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts#*

August 7, 2025 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point#*

August 8, 2025 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl#*

August 9, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE#*

August 11, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater#*

August 12, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center#*

August 14, 2025 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field#*

August 15, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory#

August 16, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed - Fairgrounds#

August 19, 2025 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#*

August 20, 2025 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall#*

September 3, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre#^

September 4, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre#^

September 5, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bow#l^

September 7, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre#^

September 10, 2025 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield#^ (Modest Mouse closing)

September 11, 2025 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield#^ (Modest Mouse closing)

September 13, 2025 - Carnation, WA - Modest Mouse Presents: The Psychic Salamander Festival @ Remlinger Farms

September 14, 2025 - Carnation, WA - Modest Mouse Presents: The Psychic Salamander Festival @ Remlinger Farms

#w/ The Flaming Lips

* w/ Friko

^ w/ Dehd

