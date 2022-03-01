March Events Announced at Seattle Center

The month of March has a variety of events to offer in venues across Seattle Center's campus with something for everyone to do. There is no shortage of fun activities taking place at Seattle Center this March, and you don't want to miss out.

Climate Pledge Arena presents Bad Bunny, international superstar, GRAMMY® and multiple Latin GRAMMY® winner. Bad Bunny makes his return to the stage following the announcement of his North American tour, "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022." The highly anticipated tour will visit a total of 25 cities, including Seattle on March 1.

Artists at the Center features pop-up performances of emerging artists on the Seattle Center grounds to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena's inaugural year. The in-person program hosts Puget Sound-based music, dance, theater, and multi-disciplinary performances through September 2022. The program presents Sumayya E. Diop Dance & Drum on March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Monorail. FREE

Science in the City-COVID-19 Vaccinations for the Kids: Questions and Answers, at Pacific Science Center, provides insight on decisions surrounding health and wellness during a worldwide pandemic for children on March 1 at 7 p.m. Vaccines for ages 5+ are now available, and a vaccine for children under age 5 is expected in the coming months. Join Drs. Andrasik and Danielson for a program centered on the COVID-19 vaccines for children, community outreach and answers to your vaccine questions. FREE

MoPOP presents Virtual Graphic Novel Club, a virtual club that meets on Tuesdays in March. March's theme is Studio Ghibli, with the Blue Club (ages 9-11) reading My Neighbor Totoro Book 1 by Hayao Miyazaki and the Red Club (ages 12-14) reading Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind by Hayao Miyazaki on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Jason Isbell LIVE on KEXP March 2 at 12 p.m. FREE

The 48th Seattle International Film Festival will be a hybrid experience, with films screened at SIFF theaters and venues throughout the city as well as virtually on the SIFF Channel. Member passes and packages go on sale on March 2, public passes and packages go on sale on March 3, the full lineup will be released and the member individual tickets pre-sale will happen on March 30, and public individual tickets go on sale on March 31.

A/NT GALLERY hosts How We Belong- a search for home by local youth artists from March 3 to 25. Sponsored by Ground Zero Radio and curated by the Art Collective Crew, A/NT Gallery will show work by Seattle-based artists between the ages of 14 to 20. With a focus on outreach to BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and disabled youth, the theme of the show is "home."

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Hannah Jadagu LIVE on KEXP March 3 at 12 p.m. FREE

Seattle Center hosts the Hot Chocolate 5K: Expo & Packet Pick-up on March 4 and 5 at 12 p.m.

Seattle Rep presents Teenage Dick, opening on March 4 through April 3. In this satirical retelling of Shakespeare's Richard III, one of the most famous disabled characters in literary history is reimagined as a 16-year-old outsider with all the teenage angst of high school. Bullied for his cerebral palsy, Richard plots his revenge as well as a glorious and ambitious plan to win senior class president. As he falls deeper into political turmoil, Richard is faced with an unexpected choice. Is it better to be loved or feared? Find out in this witty and lively production.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Lido Pimienta LIVE on KEXP March 4 at 12 p.m. FREE

Climate Pledge Arena presents Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour on March 5 and 7 at 7 p.m. Released on September 3, 2021, Mercury - Act 1 is their highly anticipated fifth studio album. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word "mercurial," Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band's first album since 2018's ORIGINS.

Seattle Children's Theatre tickets to live in-person experiences in 2022 are now on sale. Offerings include Red Riding Hood, through March 6. Wolfgang, the greatest actor in the world, is preparing for the performance of his lifetime in the "true story" of Red Riding Hood when a delivery driver carrying a mysterious package interrupts his rehearsal. She boldly calls into question Wolfgang's story, and as their story flourishes, a madcap romp through the popular fairy tale ensues.

Seattle Opera presents Maternità: A Recital on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Tagney Jones Hall in the Opera Center. Soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart and pianist Artina McCain will present an opera recital on the theme of Black motherhood entitled "Maternità." Hosted by the Northwest African American Museum, the recital will comprise a combination of traditional opera arias and world premieres of new works for accompanied soprano.

Seattle Opera presents Blue through March 12. From the award-winning team of librettist Tazewell Thompson and composer Jeanine Tesori comes Blue, a portrait of contemporary African American life: of love and loss, church, sisterhood, and most importantly, family.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including CHAI LIVE on KEXP March 12 at 1 p.m. FREE

Festál continues with Irish Festival Seattle in the Armory on March 12 and 13. The in-person festival highlights Irish heritage in the Pacific Northwest with local artists, performers and vendors. There will also be a DeLorean show, art gallery, traditional Irish food and dance, children's activities and a genealogy workshop. FREE

Seattle Center hosts the St. Pat's Day Dash & Packet Pick Up at the Fisher Pavilion on March 13.

Seattle Shakespeare Company is showing Shakespeare: Drum and Colours through March 13. A theatrical highwire act of two plays in repertory, Hamlet and As You Like It. Juxtaposing a comedy and tragedy is a showpiece of range and talent. The two plays are distilled to their essences in sizzling adaptations that focus on the actor's art of storytelling peeled bare.

Seattle Rep returns to the live stage with Freestyle Love Supreme, which runs through March 13. Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. Now - direct from Broadway - the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale arrives in Seattle.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Just Mustard LIVE on KEXP March 13 at 3:30 p.m. FREE

Seattle Opera presents Peeling-A Journey Beyond Labels on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Tagney Jones Hall in the Opera Center. Tenor Joshua Stewart-currently The Son in Blue and last at Seattle Opera playing Charlie Parker in Charlie Parker's Yardbird-returns with an intimate jazz recital that explores the porous boundaries between the Great American Songbook, New Orleans jazz, and American art song.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Shannon & The Clams LIVE on KEXP March 18 at 2 p.m. FREE

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Plot Points opens at McCaw Hall on March 18 and runs through March 27. Bold experimentation is the theme for this set of trailblazing pieces. Presented by Pacific Northwest Ballet, Crystal Pite, Justin Peck, and Robyn Mineko-Williams flip expectations upside down and come out the other side in an enigmatic new world.

TeenTix & On the Boards presents Art Begets Art - Creative Writing Workshops, a collection of in-person workshops, hosted by TeenTix in collaboration with On the Boards. In each Art Begets Art mini-workshop you'll attend a performance at the On the Boards, then produce a piece of creative writing in response to the performance. You'll get to discuss the performance with other art-loving teens, meet the artist after the show, and receive individual mentorship from a professional writer on your work. The first meeting is on March 19 from 11-1 p.m.

Classical KING FM 98.1 broadcasts Unmute The Voices at 3 p.m. on March 19, on-air and online. The monthly virtual radio show celebrates the classical artistry of composers and performers from BIPOC communities. FREE

Festál hosts Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures , where a robust program complete with virtual tours educates attendees on French culture and where to find it in Seattle. This year's theme is gastronomy. The virtual festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 20. FREE

SIFF presents National Theatre Live: Cyrano de Bergerac at SIFF Film Center on March 20 and 22. James McAvoy (X-Men, Atonement) returns to the stage in an inventive new adaptation of "Cyrano de Bergerac," captured live from the West End in London.

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Beauty and The Beast opens at McCaw Hall on March 20 and runs through March 27. This premiere of Bruce Wells' Beauty and The Beast is an enchanting tale of adventure, unlikely friendships, and the power of true love. Find beauty within this hour-long narrated production designed for younger audience members and performed by students of the Pacific Northwest Ballet School.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Bonobo LIVE on KEXP March 22 at 10:30 a.m. FREE

SIFF presents Money. Music. Madness...Jimi Hendrix: Live in Maui on March 22 at SIFF Cinema Uptown. Critically acclaimed documentary chronicling Jimi Hendrix's storied 1970 visit to Maui during the filming of the LSD-infused movie Rainbow Bridge and the band's performance on the dormant lower crater of the Haleakala volcano.

Climate Pledge Arena presents John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour on March 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Two pairs of front row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour at charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at risk youth and the homeless.

The live tour of Dancing with the Stars is coming to McCaw Hall on March 23 at 8 p.m. Show favorites hit the stage this winter with an all-new show. Fans will see time-honored dances like the cha cha, foxtrot, salsa, tango, and everything in between.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Ducks Ltd LIVE on KEXP March 24 at 9:30 a.m. FREE

Artists at the Center features Das Biest on March 25 at 7 p.m. on the Fisher Pavilion Roof. A dance exploration of labor, work and rest. This piece includes improvisation, site-specific choreography and energetic movement styles. Originally a film, This Supply of Tomorrows was adapted for a live performance with help from Seattle Center. The performance is about one hour long. FREE

Climate Pledge Arena presents Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever, The World Tour on March 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the fan-facing Billie Eilish Action Village at each show which will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB's forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign. In addition to reducing the tour's environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour Climate Positive; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.

Seattle Rep presents Kilroys Club: John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower on March 26. Join Seattle Rep's playreading group, the Kilroys Club, for this month's discussion of Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor is the Villain.

Artists at the Center features Orquesta Northwest on March 26 at 2 p.m. in the Armory. Orquesta Northwest presents Paula Madrigal Conducting the Ballard Civic Orchestra in a performance with an educational approach dedicated to Latinx essential worker families of Seattle. This concert features repertoire from Latin America and around the world. Families will have the opportunity to meet the instruments from the classical orchestra through the works of the great Latin American composers in history. FREE

Climate Pledge Arena presents Journey - Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest Toto on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, joined by very special guest Toto, announces stop at Climate Pledge Arena.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Indigo De Souza LIVE on KEXP March 28 at 2 p.m. FREE

Climate Pledge Arena presents Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 with special guests Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. "Levitating" singer and 2021 iHeart Music Award's Female Artist of the Year, Dua Lipa embarks on the Future Nostalgia Tour.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Lady Wray LIVE on KEXP March 30 at 12 p.m. FREE

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the Nashville Predators on March 2, the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 16, the Detroit Red Wings on March 19 and the Vegas Golden Knights on March 30. FREE

Chihuly Garden and Glass celebrates our region's creative energy and inspiration through the artistic lens of glass artist Dale Chihuly. Warm up this month at a Community Hot Shop, daily at 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Watch, learn and ask about the glassblowing process while watching a team of local artists gather molten glass from a 2,175º furnace and shape their work into a beautiful object. Operated out of a retrofitted 1967 Airstream. Elevate Clean protocols are in effect.

Space Needle (IP) highlights The Loupe Lounge, Thursdays-Mondays this month. Orbit a while on the world's first and only revolving glass floor, perched 500 feet above the city, for a cocktail experience like nothing else around. Explore a new world of mixology, paired with PNW tasty bites.

In-person events at venues across the grounds require attendee health measures such as masking, currently a state mandate, and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test, a King County mandate. So, be sure to check the presenter's website or call before you go for current health and safety requirements. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.