Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; HELLO, DOLLY! Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Rose Pierson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 13%

Fae Pink - CRIMSON AND CLOVER - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

Kathryn Van Meter - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

Andrea Olsen - GREASE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

Christina Naficy - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 6%

Krista Patt - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 6%

Katy Tabb - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 5%

Harry Turpin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Kate Kingery - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Brenda S. Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Stacey Bush - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 4%

Ashley Roy - ROCK OF AGES - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Scot Charles Anderson - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Sophia Dompier - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Katy Tabb - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 3%

Cy Paolantonio - INTO THE WOODS - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Harry Turpin - THE MUSIC MAN - Tacoma Musical playhouse 2%

Elizabeth Posluns and Laura McFarlane - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Harry Turpin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Erich Schleck/Robbi Moore - SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Kelli Foster Warder - THE WIZ - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Ty Defoe - BETWEEN TWO KNEES - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Laura McFarlane - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Kevin Boseman - HOW TO BREAK - Village Theatre 1%

Kathryn Van Meter - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shadou Mintrone - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

Linay Robison - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Esther Garcia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 4%

Michele Graves - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 4%

Esther Iverson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Amy Clark & Mark Koss - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Melanie Ransom - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Melanie Taylor Burgess - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 4%

Kilah Williams - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Judy Brooks - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Kathy Kershaw - MARY POPPINS - Bremerton Community Theatre 3%

Julles M - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Ali Kidder-Mostrom - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 3%

Diane Johnston - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Audrey Herold - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Chelsea Cook - CINDEREALLA - Village Theatre 2%

Danielle Nieves - SWEENY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Zoé Tziotis Shields - LA TOFANA’S POISON EMPORIUM - Macha Theatre Works 2%

Patty Garegnani - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Fantasia Rose - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Melanie Taylor Burgess - INTO THE WOODS - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Janelle Kimbrough - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Judy Brooks - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 1%

Celeste Moody - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%



Best Dance Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 21%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 17%

NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 15%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 11%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 11%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 6%

A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 5%

THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Noveltease Theatre 3%

DARE TO DANCE 11: TOGETHER AGAIN - Dare to Dance 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 10%

Harry Turpin - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 9%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

Chris Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

Charles Scott Anderson - 110 DEGREES IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 7%

Trina Williamson - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 6%

Karen Lund - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 6%

Scott Dittman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 5%

Collin Pittmann - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Brenda S. Henson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Ashley DeMoville - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Jay Woods - SWEENEY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Harry Turpin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Ameenah Kaplan - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

John Kelleher - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Brenda S. Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Valentine Wulf - MACBETH! - Penguin Productions 2%

Shileah Corey - FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Ruben Van Kempen - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Harry Turpin - THE MUSIC MAN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Harry Turpin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Kyle Gerstel and Madison LaRue-Barton - INDECENT - YATC 1%

Hattie Claire Andres - THE TEMPEST - Seattle Repertory Theatre 1%

Kelli Foster Warder - THE WIZ - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Craig Schieber - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Valerie Curtis-Newton - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 10%

Molly Elizabeth Robbins - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 8%

Scott Nolte - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 5%

Doug Knoop - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Eric Lewis - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Pheonix Theatre 5%

Michelle Peterson - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Riley Gene - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Brenda S. Henson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Brandon Ivie - THIS BITTER EARTH - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 3%

Jennifer York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Kyle Gerstel - HAND TO GOD - Seattle Rep’s YouthFest 3%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Chris Serface - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Diane Johnston - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Annie Lareau - HOMETOWN BOY - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 2%

Ken Michels - THE FOREIGNER - As If Theatre 2%

Kate Drummond - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Blake R. York - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Jessica Spencer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Village Theatre 2%

Scott Dittman - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Rosa Joshi - WOLF PLAY - ACT 2%

Nick Fitzgerald - THE LARAMIE PROJECT: TEN YEARS LATER - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 2%

Teresa Thuman - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

Juliette Carrillo - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 6%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 4%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 3%

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 2%

CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

SWEENEY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

NOT OUR TOWN - Pony World Theatre 2%

SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Dacha Theatre 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 1%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 1%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Logan Tiedt - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 11%

Robbie Matos - NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 9%

Brian Engel - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 6%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Carolina Johnson - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Brenda S. Henson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Viramontes - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Adem Hayyu - BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 3%

Robert J. Aguilar - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Scott Randall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

John Chenault - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Chih-Hung Shao - AS IT IS IN HEAVEN - Taproot Theatre Company 3%

Kyler Knutson - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Carolina Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Robert J. Aguilar - SWEENEY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Mark Chenovick - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Charlie Morrison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Olivia Burlingame - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Harlequin Productions 2%

Michelle Weingarden-Bandes - ROCK OF AGES - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Scott Randall - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Ben Zamora - INTO THE WOODS - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Tristan Roberson - THE WIZ - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Colin K. Bills - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 2%

Gwyn Skone - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Brent Stainer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matt Goodrich - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 12%

Steven Tran - LYDIA & THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 11%

John Allman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 8%

Mark Rabe - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 8%

Bruce Monroe - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 6%

Michael Nutting - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 6%

Andrea Olsen & Cedric Bidwell Williams - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

Gwen Adams - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 5%

RJ Tancioco - INTO THE WOODS - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

John Kelleher - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Justin Tran - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Daniel Schreiner - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Daniel Schreiner - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

RJ Tancioco - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 3%

Stephanie Phillips - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Sam Peters - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Mark and Nancy Press - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Celeste Larson - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Daniel Wolfert - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Alex Millman - INDECENT - YATC 2%

Nancy Press - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Joe Hinchy - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 0%



Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 4%

GREASE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

MACBETH! - Penguin Productions 2%

SPAMALOT - Western Washington Community Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

FALSETTOS - Harlequin Productions 2%

THE PROM - Bainbridge Performing Arts 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 15%

LYDIA & THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 11%

I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 10%

CRIMSON AND CLOVER - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 10%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 7%

RIPENESS IS ALL - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 7%

SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 7%

HOW TO BREAK - Village Theatre 6%

NOT OUR TOWN - Pony World Theatre 6%

BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 5%

LOVE LETTERS: A TRUE-LY SHORT EPISTOLARY ROMANCE - Theater of Possibility 5%

HOMETOWN BOY - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 4%

REFUGEES IN THE GARDEN CITY - Pratidhwani 4%

HISTORY OF THEATRE - ACT Theatre & The Hansberry Project 2%

DEEP PURPLE WIGGLE - Theatre Battery 1%

ON THE MARKET - Battheatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Andrea Olsen - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Nik Hagen - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 7%

Bobbi Kotula - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 6%

Paris Manzanares - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 5%

Cassie Q. Kohl - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 5%

Yusef Seevers - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Ila Faubion - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 4%

Faith Young - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Jordyn Day Palmer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Diana Huey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Brian Picheu - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Ian Bartlett - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

June Apollo Johns - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Janet Barton - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - JewelBox Theatre 3%

Carrie Sleeper-Bowers - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Anne Allgood - SWEENEY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Abby Price - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Jenna Majeskey - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Christopher Clark - THE PROM - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Jacqueline Tardanico - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Sarah Russell - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

David Naber - RENT - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

William Douglas Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Josh Wingerter - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Chris Hansen - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Dedra D. Woods - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 8%

Karin Terry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Christina Williams - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Kim Hart - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Joe Ngo - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Quinn Gamon - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 4%

Josiah Miller - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 4%

Faith Young - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Rhys Daly - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Jasmine Harrick - ROMEO & JULIET - Green Stage 3%

Emma Brown Baker - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

Blake R. York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Ricky Spaulding - SHERWOOD - Village Theatre 3%

Lexi McFarlane - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Nick Fitzgerald - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Jean Williams - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Lola Rei Fukushima - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Cole Burgi - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Asa sholdez - CLUE ON STAGE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Adriana Hillas - DREAM HOU$E - WET 2%

Deya Ozburn - THUMBS - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Yusef Seevers - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 1%

Mark Kuntz - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Lindsey Hayes - RIPENESS IS ALL - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%

Craig Rock - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 1%



Best Play

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 7%

ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 5%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 5%

I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Act theatre 3%

MACBETH - Seattle Shakespeare Company 3%

WOLF PLAY - ACT Theatre 3%

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

HAND TO GOD - Seattle Rep’s YouthFest 2%

CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

SOLARIS - Book-It Rep 2%

CLUE ON STAGE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

RIPENESS IS ALL - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

THE FOREIGNER - As If Theatre 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - ACT Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Opera 45%

LA TRAVIATA - Seattle Opera 30%

LA TRAVIATA - Inland Northwest Opera 26%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Baker - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Jonathan Betchtel - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 8%

Blake R. York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 6%

Jeff Church - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Carey Wong - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 4%

Jeannie Beirne - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Scot Anderson, Harry Turpin, Noel Pederson, Brendan Mack, Bruce Hart, and Laser Volcanoes - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Matthew Smucker - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 4%

Scott B Randall - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Bill Klorig - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Chris Hansen - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

David Baker - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Jay Henson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Parmida Ziaei - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Village Theatre 2%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Efren Degadillo - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Chris Hansen - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Brian Fletcher - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jay Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Lex Marcos - SWEENEY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Robin McCartney - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Mark Lund - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

Dennis Kurtz - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Blake R. York - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Urzika - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 13%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 8%

Evan Mosher - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 8%

Josh Valdez - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Alison Kozar - BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 6%

Mike Pieckiel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 5%

Jay Henson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Karl Welty - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 5%

Kate Falconer - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Haley Parcher - SWEENEY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Ed Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Joseff Pentico - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Dylan Twiner - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Brian Fletcher - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Max Sarkowsky - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

Arian Smit - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Amber Granger - REFUGEES IN THE GARDEN CITY - Pratidhwani 2%

Haley Parcher - INTO THE WOODS - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Brian Fletcher - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Andrea Allmond - HOW TO BREAK - Village Theatre 2%

Chandler Garry - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Joseff Pentico - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Dan Hanlon - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

D.R. Amromin - HOMETOWN BOY - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 1%

Meghan Roche - THIS BITTER EARTH - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angela Rose - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

Stan Morrow - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

Walden Barnett Marcus - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Tindall - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Cassy Q. Kohl - CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 3%

Rebecca Cort - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 3%

Be Russell - THE WIZ - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

John Lange - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 2%

Brynne Geiszler - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Jasmine Joshua - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Emi Faltinson - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jordyn Day Palmer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Landon Toth - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Doug Fahl - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Gina Wilhelm (Hannah Ferguson) - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Lexi McFarlane - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Alison Schreckengast - PIPPIN - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Steven Rigaux - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Karin Terry - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Cole Burgi - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Miranda Antoinette - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

Haylie Conchelos - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Rhys Daly - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 2%

Tessa James - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Gunnar Rorholm - Teen Angel - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Viviana Garza - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 5%

Casey Cline - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 5%

Jonelle Jordan - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 5%

Angela DiMarco - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Tim Gouran - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 4%

Jessica Robins - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tacoma Arts Live 4%

Sarah Canton - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Karen Skrinde - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 3%

Arika Matoba - SHERWOOD - Village Theatre 3%

Jason Gingold - THE FOREIGNER - As If Theatre 3%

James William Clark - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

Lexi McFarlane - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Ingrid Sanai Buron - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Molly Hall - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Henry Behrens - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Joseff Pentico - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Jillian Faulk - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Marco Antonio Tzunux - I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Brandon Jepson - A CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Jayne Hubbard - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Sara Porkalob - HENRY IV - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Robin Hill - HAMLET - Spokane Shakespeare Society 2%

Rosalie Hilburn - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Jeremy Lynch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Aya Hashiguchi Clark - PO BOY TANGO - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY - Seattle Children's Theatre 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 11%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 9%

SEUSSICAL - Kitsap Forest Theater 9%

CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 8%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersEdmonds Driftwood Players 7%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 7%

THE RUNAWAY BUNNY - SecondStory Repertory 6%

THE WIZ - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

INTO THE WOODS - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

BROTHER COYOTE AND SISTER FOX - Thistle Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

HAVANA HOP - Seattle Children's Theatre 2%

