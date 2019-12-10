Kortney Shane Williams Headlines Stand-Up Night LIVE 3!

Stand-Up Night LIVE is back with 2020 headliner Kortney Shane Williams (Laughs TV, 'The 206'), host Dan Rosenberg, guest Bhama Roget (The EDGE Improv), and more special surprise guests.

Seattle-based comedian Kortney Shane Williams has opened for Hannibal Buress, David Alan Grier, and Dave Chappelle. He's been featured at the Boston Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Arts festival, and has appeared on Laughs TV on Fox and The 206 on NBC.

Kortney's self-deprecating humor has won him finalist spots in both Comedy Central's South Beach Comedy Festival and NBC's Stand-Up Showcase, and his latest comedy album, To Whom It Doesn't Concern is available now on Apple Music, Amazon, and Tidal. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, Kortney's Last Show Podcast which is available on Apple Podcast, and his new comedy special, Unsubstantiated is streaming on Dry Bar Comedy. Visit Kortney online at www.KortneyShaneWilliams.com or stream video clips - Pet Adoption Day, CrossFit Is For Men, Morgan Freeman Was Never A Baby.

BPA patrons may recognize Bhama Roget from her 20 years of performing with The EDGE Improv at Bainbridge Performing Arts. She has also performed at Second City's Diversity in Comedy Festival, at Robin William's beloved Throckmorton Theatre, Comedy Music Night at San Francisco Sketchfest, numerous venues in and around Los Angeles, and locally at the Joketeller's Union at the Clockout Lounge. She has performed in Regional Theatres up and down the West Coast, including Seattle Repertory Theatre, California Shakespeare Theatre, 5th Avenue Theatre, Intiman Theatre, and South Coast Rep. On Television she has appeared on Leverage, The Fugitive, and Grey's Anatomy, in the films Eden and Laggies, and on the Web series Cookus Interruptus and Wrecked, for which she won the 2013 Indie Series Award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy. You can follow Bhama on Instagram @thebhamashow and YouTube @ The Bhama Show.

Dan Rosenberg has been performing stand-up in clubs, theaters, and festivals for over two decades, appearing at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, as well as festivals in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Boston. He has hosted radio and TV shows in Orlando, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Seattle, and he has shared the stage with many comedy legends, such as Kevin Nealon, Chris Rock, Richard Belzer, and the late Rodney Dangerfield. He is the author of "The Book On Hosting, How Not To Suck As An Emcee" and he is the host of BPA's annual Stand-Up Night LIVE! series. Watch "Dan Rosenberg Overexposed" on Amazon Prime Video, with 100% of viewer proceeds going to BPA!

Join us for Stand-Up Night LIVE 3! one night only on January 18 at 7:30 p.m. at BPA. Tickets, $25 per person, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.





