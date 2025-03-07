Karla Bonoff Comes to Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 15, acclaimed performer Karla Bonoff will grace the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) stage with a concert that will showcase her talent as the finest singer-songwriter of her generation. From the folk-filled streets of Los Angeles to international stages, her career is a testament to the power of songcraft.

Bonoff has enjoyed critical acclaim, commercial success, enduring popularity, and the unwavering respect of her peers. She has seen her songs become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, and Linda Ronstadt. Many of Bonoff's ballads are classics and she has continued to record and tour extensively, playing sold-out shows around the world. Known for timeless hits like “Personally” and “All My Life,” Bonoff's evocative lyrics and soulful melodies have shaped the soundtrack of a generation.

The 90-minute WICA concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and patrons will have the opportunity to purchase a specialty champagne cocktail, The Personally Yours, an ode to Bonoff's top hit. Her merchandise will also be for sale, with Bonoff available directly after the concert to sign purchased items. This event will sell out, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon at WICAOnline.org.

Comments