Join in a Fun, Free Celebration at Soulstice: Summer Kick-Off at the Mural

Seattle Center invites the community to join in a fun, modern take on an ancient ritual at Soulstice: Summer Kick-Off at the Mural, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, at Mural Amphitheatre.

A new event for Seattle Center, Soulstice offers a packed evening of live performances, hands-on activities, food, drink and exclusive giveaways. The all-ages party commemorates the longest day of the year, greets the summer season and reveals some exciting Mural Amphitheatre improvements including a new roof, new lights and a new state-of-the-art sound system. Admission is free of charge.

DJ Riz Rollins of KEXP fame acts as the evening's Master of Ceremonies, spinning between performance sets to keep the audience on its feet. Surf pop-punk band Skates! opens the festivities at 5:30 p.m., followed by neo-soul band i///u at 6:30 p.m. The high energy and highly acclaimed Brazilian band and dancers, Show Brazil, will bring some lively Carnival music to the Mural stage starting at 7:30 p.m., and the ultimate Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band experience Kalimba will round out the evening at 8:30 p.m.

As a complement to the Mural Stage Entertainment, Soulsticers will enjoy several off-stage diversions throughout the evening. If they follow the clinking of typewriter keys, attendees will discover some unique Typewriter poems by poet Seven Bremner. The Letter Farmer will be on the grounds, along with his letter-writing bus. The Divine Hand Palmistry will also be available for palm readings. Moreover, an assortment of jugglers, stilt dancers and acrobats will be onsite to provide roving amusement.

The green lawn of Mural Amphitheatre serves as the seating area, and we encourage Soulsticers to spread out a blanket, low back chair or bean bag (higher, view-blocking chairs are not recommended). Bring along a picnic, purchase dinner from a selection of Seattle Center Armory food merchants or check out one of the many food vendors surrounding the amphitheatre. Large bags, large coolers and umbrellas are not allowed. Please leave pets at home.

Soulstice: Summer Kick-Off at the Mural is a production of Seattle Center. For more information on this event, visit www.seattlecenter.com/Soulstice or call Seattle Center at (206) 684-7200.





