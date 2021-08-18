JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR On Sale at The Paramount This Monday

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Seattle from Tuesday, October 5 through Sunday, October 10.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the North American tour of this iconic musical is be helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and music supervision by Tom Deering.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted more than 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, will be released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions, and will have traveled to more than 50 cities during its three-year run. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

"Seattle Theatre Group is so honored to welcome JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, the first touring Broadway show back to Seattle, to the Historic Paramount Theatre," said Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group. "We are proud and appreciative of the work The Broadway League, Broadway Across America and the entire sector has accomplished to support the safe return of Broadway touring to our region. Employing artists and the creative industry, lifting up our local economy and inspiring audiences is in our collective future."

STG staff will check for proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue.