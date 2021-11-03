David Sedaris Returns to Seattle in January

David Sedaris has once again selected Seattle as the host city for a week-long series of workshop readings for his upcoming new book of essays. In eight shows over seven consecutive dates, Sedaris will delight Seattle audiences as he polishes the final manuscript for his soon to be-published book, Happy-Go-Lucky, due out in June 2022. After selling out Benaroya Hall on November 7, 2021, NWAA will host this new opportunity to see Sedaris in person at Capitol Hill's intimate 295-seat Broadway Performance Hall. Audience members will be up-close-and-personal with Sedaris as he polishes the final draft of the new book and answers questions from the audience.

All workshop readings begin at 7pm with one 2pm matinee on Sunday, January 9, 2022. All event attendees must provide proof of full vaccinations (or a negative COVID-19 test) and remain fully masked inside the venue regardless of vaccination status. Northwest Associated Arts (NWAA), KNKX and The Stranger present David Sedaris. General Admission seats are $52. Tickets at http://sedaris.boldtypetickets.com



About David SedarisBeloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Calypso, which was a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. He is the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. He is also the author of an essay length ebook titled Themes and Variations. Each of these books was an immediate bestseller. He was also the editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories. His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in "The Best American Essays." The first volume of his diaries Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) was a New York Times best-selling book. As a companion piece to the book, Jeffrey Jenkins published and edited an art book of Sedaris's diary covers, entitled David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium. He is currently working on the second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020) (Little Brown/Hachette, October 5th, 2021).

Sedaris and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name "The Talent Family" and have written half-a-dozen plays which have been produced at La Mama, Lincoln Center, and The Drama Department in New York City. These plays include Stump the Host, Stitches, One Woman Shoe, which received an Obie Award, Incident at Cobbler's Knob, and The Book of Liz, which was published in book form by Dramatists Play Service.

Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His audio recordings include "David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure" and "David Sedaris Live at Carnegie Hall." A feature film adaptation of his story C.O.G. was released after a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (2013). Since 2011, he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 entitled "Meet David Sedaris." In 2019 David Sedaris became a regular contributor to CBS Sunday Morning, and his Masterclass, David Sedaris Teaches Storytelling and Humor, was released.

There are over 16 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 32 languages. In 2018 he was awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In March 2019 he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 2020 the New York Public Library voted Me Talk Pretty One Day one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years.