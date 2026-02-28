Photos: Thalia’s Umbrella's Production of A MIRROR

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out production photos from Thalia's Umbrella's A Mirror, running through March 14 at the Studio at 12th Avenue Arts.

A Mirror, by Sam Holcroft, is a funhouse journey through a strange land where nothing is real — or maybe everything is — and where all (including the audience) are repeatedly told that everything they know is wrong.

Thalia's Producing Artistic Director, Terry Edward Moore, and Thalia's Associate Artistic Director, Daniel Wilson, co-direct.

The Creative Team includes stage manager Phillip James Randall, scenic and lighting designer Walter Kilmer, costume designer Jae Hee Kim, sound designer and composer Lucy Peckham, and properties designer Eric Newman.

The cast includes Quinlan Corbett (Čelik), Tessa "Cricket" James (The Usher), Jon Lutyens (Bax), Valerie Ryan Miller (Petrov), Terry Edward Moore (Senior Official), Adam Tapp (Adem), Jace Tucker (The Musician), and Emily Verla (Mei).

A MIRROR plays February 26 through March 14, 2026, at the Studio at 12th Avenue Arts.

Photo credit: Annabel Clark



Emily Verla, Quinlan Corbett, and Adam Tapp