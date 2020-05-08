Creative, Entertaining, Virtual Seattle Center Offerings For The Month Of May

Seattle Center offers a growing number of entertaining, creative, virtual ways for the public to interact with campus organizations and programs, captured on the Seattle Center website Arts at Home. Here are just some of the virtual events happening during the month of May:

Seattle Center Festál

Seattle Center Festál podcast, "Yes, and..." delves into important questions about race and identity, urging listeners to take a stance of curiosity for one another over assumptions as the episodes explore life through shared stories and honest conversation. The producers release a new episode on May 18. Find it at: www.yesandpodcast.libsyn.com.

Classical KING FM

In addition to Seattle Opera Saturday performances (see below), KING FM will preview the University of Washington Meany Center 2020-2021 Season, May 25-29; and the station's Young Artist Awards, supporting young musicians in our community, is open for voting through June 7. Learn more about these and other classical music opportunities at: www.king.org.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)

MoPOP offers a full month worth of fun, engaging virtual pop culture experiences. Join the MoPOP book club or watch Friday evening horror films. Check out the ICYMI (in case you missed it) blog series for pop culture aficionados, and you'll find viewing options, from a special COVID-19 episode of Parks and Recreation to a Goonies Reunite special. Find it all at: www.mopop.org/about-mopop/the-mopop-blog.

Northwest Folklife Festival

Presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival takes place May 23-25, online at nwfolklifestreaming.org. Created in partnership with Seattle Center, the four-day virtual festival, over the Memorial Day weekend, features multiple program channels and a virtual marketplace that brings together local culture bearers, artists, creatives, sponsors and merchants all on one platform.

Pacific Northwest Ballet

Pacific Northwest is releasing a series of online videos, for limited time viewing, of dress rehearsals and performances. While some viewings are limited to current donors and ticket holders, others are free and open to everyone. Videos are released via facebook.com/PNBallet and youtube.com/pacificnwballet. For May, the public is invited to view Swan Lake, recorded at the final dress rehearsal, Feb. 1, 2018. Video release date is Friday, May 22, 7 p.m., viewable through Wednesday, May 27. Visit PNB.org/social to see what else PNB is up to online.

Seattle Children's Museum

Seattle Children's Museum provides insights and sparks curiosity on a wide variety of fun and informative subjects, from science to arts and culture, through daily zoom sessions. The May calendar can be found at: www.thechildrensmuseum.org/programs/scm-e-learning.

Seattle Opera

While the community sadly misses Seattle Opera's planned production of La bohème this month, opera lovers can enjoy past performances at Seattle Opera Mornings, 10am Saturdays on Classical KING FM, through July 25. This month's offerings include The Flying Dutchman (performed in 2016), May 9; The Magic Flute (2017), May 16; Il Trovatore (2019), May 23 and Tosca (2015), May 30. More at: www.seattleoperablog.com/2020/04/enjoy-seattle-opera-mornings-on-king-fm. Plus, Seattle Opera just announced a new online series, Songs of Summer, featuring streaming recitals available on Seattle Opera's website, Facebook and YouTube. The series kicks off May 28 with international star Angel Blue performing a mix of opera and spirituals. Prior to the cancellation of la bohème, the American soprano had been scheduled to sing Mimì. Learn more at www.seattleopera.org.

Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep has been very busy the past few weeks posting interviews, podcasts, workshops, online classes, engagement events, articles, stories and insights into what holds meaning, inspiration and importance for the organization. Take it all in at: www.seattlerep.org/about-us/inside-seattle-rep.

SIFF

SIFF has compiled an impressive collection of new independent arthouse films, encores of successful presentations and an ever-rotating selection of cinema to enjoy in your home. Features include Spaceship Earth, USA, 2020, New York International Children's Festival Presents NYICFF Kid Flicks and Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition, USA, 2020. SIFF also offers films from Ireland, France, Guatemala and more. Learn more and purchase tickets at: www.siff.net/virtual-siff-cinema.

Seattle Center encourages the public to explore these experiences through this period of self-isolation as a virtual window into the magical, memorable arts and educational offering of organizations and programs that call Seattle Center home. To learn more about these activities, visit www.seattlecenter.com/artsathome or call 206 684-7200.





