Whidbey Island Center For The Arts To Reopen Mainstage Following Renovations

The Whidbey Island Center for the Arts will reopen its mainstage on March 14 following two months of renovations, beginning with a performance by the Whidbey Island Orchestra.

The comprehensive renovation project began in January 2026 and includes a new stage floor, updated curtains, upgraded theater seating, and refreshed lobby and gallery spaces. The improvements come ahead of the organization’s upcoming 30th anniversary celebration later this year.

“We're thrilled with how the renovation has gone,” said Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “We worked with the community and with our amazing renovation partners to deliver on our goal—the revitalization of WICA while staying true to our mission, to enrich lives through creating powerful shared experiences in the arts. The entire process was a community-driven effort and we couldn't be happier with how this space will continue to enrich our patrons' experiences now and into the future.”

The $403,000 renovation was funded in part through grassroots fundraising efforts, with more than $343,000 raised through donations and seat sales. The organization reports the project was completed ahead of schedule and within budget. WICA is continuing its campaign and aims to complete funding through the sale of an additional 60 seats.

The reopening celebration will take place March 14 at 7:30 p.m. with the orchestra’s program Beethoven and the S.O.B.s (Sons of Bach). The evening will include an onstage dedication by WICA founder Doug Kelly followed by a post-show reception in the lobby featuring a no-host bar, cake, and champagne.

Additional programming tied to the arts center’s 30th anniversary is scheduled through May.

Founded through a grassroots community effort, the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts opened in 1996 in Langley, Washington. The organization presents programming across music, theatre, visual art, dance, and humanities, and also operates the Lasher Gallery, which features professional and community artists throughout the year.