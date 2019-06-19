Celebrate Traditional And Contemporary Polish Culture At Polish Festival Seattle

Embrace the cultures of the Pacific Northwest and cultivate love, peace and understanding of the communities that make up our region at Seattle Center Fest l. Join us for Seattle Center Fest l: Polish Festival Seattle, noon 8 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at Seattle Center Armory and Mural Amphitheatre, for a joyful celebration of Polish culture, traditions and contemporary achievements.

Produced by Seattle Polish Foundation in partnership with Seattle Center, and with support from the Polish Home Association, it is part Seattle Center Fest l, a year-round series of cultural festivals . The 8th Annual Polish Festival Seattle will feature authentic Polish food, live music and dance performances, children's activities, exhibits, demonstrations and workshops, local merchants, vodka tasting and a beer garden. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn how to make pierogi, create a flower head wreath, see traditional Polish dancers and more!

Several musical acts will perform live at Polish Festival. Opening the event is Nell & Jim Band, a group of multi-genre artists playing music inflused with folk, bluegrass, americana, roots, swing, jazz and blues. Enjoy the modern sounds from Yaazda, a band performing iconic Polish music from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s including: Kult, Lady Pank, T-Love and Elektryczne gitary. Also, hear from folk trio Tekla Klebetnica and see the Utah-based dance ensemble, Karpaty, who will perform regional and national Polish dances.

For full details visit polishfestivalseattle.org

Newly added this year is the Alaska Airlines Fly Away Giveaway. Guests who obtain a passport inside Seattle Center Armory or by downloading online can collect stamps by attending festivals to be entered to win round-trip air travel for two to the Alaska Airlines destination of their choice. Each stamp is an entry to win; the more Fest l events attended and stamps collected, the higher the odds of winning! More information at seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Fest l highlights the culturally rich communities who shape the character of our region. Although the series began in 1997, the festivals took place earlier in their own ethnic communities. Now, Seattle Center serves as a central place, where festivals invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. This year's theme, Love, Peace and Understanding, is woven throughout 24 free, ethnic cultural festivals. In a time of divisive national rhetoric, Fest l celebrates our shared humanity to build connections, tear down stereotypes and create trust.

Seattle Center Fest l: Polish Festival Seattle is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with the Seattle Polish Foundation. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this festival, visit https://polishfestivalseattle.org/, and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.

About Seattle Center Fest l

This illuminating series of 24 ethnic cultural festivals on weekends throughout the year seeks to connect people in ways that build understanding, dispel stereotypes and generate pride among the generations who participate in these shared experiences. Seattle Center Fest l is produced with the generous support of KUOW 94.9 Public Radio, Coca-Cola, Alaska Airlines, T-Mobile, Lyft, 4Culture, the City of Seattle and Seattle Center Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You