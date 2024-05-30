Cast and Dates Set for Seattle Premiere of 53% Of at Sound Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Named for the percentage of white women who (according to initial exit polls) voted for Trump in 2016, 53% Of skewers different voter demographics: a conservative Pennsylvania moms group, their husbands, an enclave of progressive 20-something New Yorkers planning a march–as long as it doesn't interfere with their yoga. This election year satire, set during 2016-17 with an all-female-presenting cast, holds an unfiltered mirror while asking us how truthfully we see ourselves. Opening June 15th, 2024 at The Center Theatre, at the Seattle Center Armory.

After a workshop at Ojai Playwrights Conference in 2018, 53% Of premiered off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater on June 14, 2022.

Rehearsal are underway for the Seattle cast: Teal Sherer (DENISE / DEREK / DANA), Caitlin Frances (LESLIE / LARRY / LUCY), Karli Reinbold (SUE / STAN / SASHA), Zandi Carlson (VICKY / VICTOR / VIVIAN), Mandy Nelson (PJ / RJ / JJ), and Shermona Mitchell (KJ).

“Del Rosso in no way tries to reconcile the space between people's actions and identities. No metaphysician in the world could do enough logical somersaulting. Instead, she attempts to expose all parts of America's wretched political spectrum (particularly its Caucasian portions) for playing the same ludicrous game. And while her play's title directly references the infamous 53% of white women who voted for our he-who-shall-not-be-named 45th President in 2016 (his name is never actually spoken in the play), don't be fooled into thinking the remaining 47% are spared from culpability.” - Hayley Levitt for TheaterMania.com

The directing team of Teresa Thuman and Shermona Mitchell are taking this satire head on, examining white feminism and exploring if there is really a “right” side of history to be on.

53% Of opens June 15 at The Center Theatre at The Seattle Center Armory. Tickets are now on sale here. For updates, visit Sound Theatre's 53% Of page.

Comments