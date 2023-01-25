COMEDY OF LOVE: A Valentine's Day Improv Comes to Unexpected Productions' Market Theater Next Month

If laughter is the food of love, then come get your fill at the Comedy of Love, a hilariously fun Valentine's Day improv show. Whether you're looking for a unique date night or flying solo, you'll have a blast as our veteran performers use audience suggestions to create spontaneous scenes rife with passion, lust, heartbreak, and everything in between.

This is THE perfect Valentine's Day treat for anyone who loves to laugh. The show takes place in our theater at the Gum Wall in the romantic Pike Place Market! Grab your tickets before we sell out!

Truly an original, this improvisational comedy group was the first to perform Theatresports, the trademarked format in which two improv groups "duel" each other for the audience's enjoyment. The result is a fast-paced, witty exchange that has the potential to leave you crying with laughter. From its home at the Market Theater in Seattle's Historic Pike Place Market, Unexpected Productions has created well over 200 original shows.

Nationally acclaimed for the quality of its performances, UP Improv often attracts celebrity guests and teachers. Improv classes are held quarterly with 7 levels.

What: Comedy of Love

Who: Unexpected Productions

Where: Unexpected Productions' Market Theater. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, WA 98102

When: 2/14/2019

Tickets: $15 - $20