Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COMEDY OF LOVE: A Valentine's Day Improv Comes to Unexpected Productions' Market Theater Next Month

The event is set for February 14.

Jan. 25, 2023  
COMEDY OF LOVE: A Valentine's Day Improv Comes to Unexpected Productions' Market Theater Next Month

If laughter is the food of love, then come get your fill at the Comedy of Love, a hilariously fun Valentine's Day improv show. Whether you're looking for a unique date night or flying solo, you'll have a blast as our veteran performers use audience suggestions to create spontaneous scenes rife with passion, lust, heartbreak, and everything in between.
This is THE perfect Valentine's Day treat for anyone who loves to laugh. The show takes place in our theater at the Gum Wall in the romantic Pike Place Market! Grab your tickets before we sell out!

Truly an original, this improvisational comedy group was the first to perform Theatresports, the trademarked format in which two improv groups "duel" each other for the audience's enjoyment. The result is a fast-paced, witty exchange that has the potential to leave you crying with laughter. From its home at the Market Theater in Seattle's Historic Pike Place Market, Unexpected Productions has created well over 200 original shows.

Nationally acclaimed for the quality of its performances, UP Improv often attracts celebrity guests and teachers. Improv classes are held quarterly with 7 levels.

What: Comedy of Love

Who: Unexpected Productions

Where: Unexpected Productions' Market Theater. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, WA 98102

When: 2/14/2019

Tickets: $15 - $20




Harmony From Discord: Two Requiems, Choirs, Guzheng, And Oud Take The Stage At The Mount B Photo
Harmony From Discord: Two Requiems, Choirs, Guzheng, And Oud Take The Stage At The Mount Baker Theatre
On Sunday, February 26th, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will present Harmony from Discord Meets Mozart's Requiem, featuring contemporary composer Wu Fei's Hello Gold Mountain paired with Mozart's powerful and exalted Requiem, at the Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham, WA.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in Fe Photo
Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in February
The Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) will present Kaleidoscope 2023, a festival of theatre from across Washington State that is open to the public, February 10 through February 12, 2023.
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season Photo
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season
Seattle Rep has announced that due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the artists involved, their Spring production of Tina Satter’s Is This A Room has been replaced with Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s production of August Wilson’s famous, heartfelt theatrical memoir, How I Learned What I Learned.

More Hot Stories For You


Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in FebruaryWashington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in February
January 20, 2023

The Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) will present Kaleidoscope 2023, a festival of theatre from across Washington State that is open to the public, February 10 through February 12, 2023.
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 SeasonHOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season
January 19, 2023

Seattle Rep has announced that due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the artists involved, their Spring production of Tina Satter’s Is This A Room has been replaced with Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s production of August Wilson’s famous, heartfelt theatrical memoir, How I Learned What I Learned.
MEN OF TORTUGA Reading Will Be Presented at Tacoma Little TheatreMEN OF TORTUGA Reading Will Be Presented at Tacoma Little Theatre
January 19, 2023

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program is excited to present Jason Wells' Men of Tortuga, directed by Frank Roberts, and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. 
Bill Nye Comes to McCaw Hall to Speak Out On Climate Change in MayBill Nye Comes to McCaw Hall to Speak Out On Climate Change in May
January 19, 2023

On Tuesday, May 16, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will make an appearance at McCaw Hall to share his eye-opening views on climate change and empower the audience to change the world.  
SEVEN THINGS I'VE LEARNED: AN EVENING WITH IRA GLASS Comes to Seattle's Benaroya Hall in MaySEVEN THINGS I'VE LEARNED: AN EVENING WITH IRA GLASS Comes to Seattle's Benaroya Hall in May
January 19, 2023

With more than six years since his last sold-out Seattle appearance, the star of This American Life returns with a new iteration of his Seven Things show, sharing new lessons from his life and career in storytelling. Using audio clips, music, and video, he shares his creative inspirations, the things that drive his passion, and how his many failures and successes have informed his decisions.
share