Book-It Repertory Theatre Blends Tradition of Narrative Theatre and Audio Books for Special Season
The new season of online audio dramas will begin October 28.
Book-It Repertory Theatre (Book-It) is pleased to announce its 2020-2021 season of online audio dramas, scheduled to begin October 28. For 31 years, Book-It has been transforming great literature into great theatre, and inspiring audiences to read. In this strange and challenging time across the world, Book-It looks forward to a season of much-needed connectivity and creativity.
Using a digital platform has allowed Book-It to explore different forms, structures and genres. The season will have three short stories that will be one episode each and two longer works that will be serialized. The line-up includes Childfinder, the story of a woman charged with finding telepathic children and her mission to unleash a young girl's potential, by seminal science fiction author Octavia E. Butler; The Canterville Ghost by Oscar Wilde, a comic ghost story with all the charm and pith you expect from England's greatest wit; Mañanaland is an inspiring all-ages adventure about a young boy who discovers a family legacy of mystical guardians in this timeless tale of hope and resistance by Newbery Honor recipient Pam Muñoz Ryan; The Effluent Engine, shows us a post-revolution Haitian spy sent to a reimagined New Orleans to bring home technology to save the burgeoning nation in this speculative spy-thriller by multiple-Hugo Award-winning author N.K. Jemisin; and The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes, by celebrated Tibetan author and activist Jamyang Norbu, is an account of the great detective's time in India and Tibet eluding the minions of his nemesis, Dr. Moriarty, only to encounter "The Dark One" in what may prove to be Sherlock's most dangerous battle yet.
This will be Book-It's first year under the artistic leadership of Artistic Director Gus Menary, who came to Seattle by way of Chicago's Jackalope Theatre. Says Menary, "I am extremely proud of this season and this remarkable company that, in these unprecedented times, rose to the challenge of presenting a full slate of fantastic theatre. Heralding some of the greatest authors to ever put pen to page, and a team of Seattle's most exciting and inspired artists, Season 31 is brimming with work marked with heart, new perspectives and thrilling adventure."
In addition to these audio dramas, Book-It's Arts Education department is offering Interactive Story Kits, Story Adventure Workshops and Skills Workshops for teachers to continue to bring theatre into their curriculum.
Book-It continues to follow guidelines recommended by public health authorities to make careful and well-informed decisions in the best interests of our patrons, artists and staff.
2020-2021 MAINSTAGE AUDIO BOOK-IT SEASON
Childfinder
By Octavia E. Butler
Adapted by Shermona Mitchell
Directed by Gin Hammond
Release Date: October 28, 2020
The Canterville Ghost
By Oscar Wilde
Adapted & Directed by Brandon J. Simmons
Release Date: December 8, 2020
Mañanaland
By Pam Muñoz Ryan
Adapted by Gillian Jorgensen & Jordi Montes
Directed by Arlene Martínez-Vázquez
Release Date: February 1, 2021
The Effluent Engine
By N.K. Jemisin
Adapted & Directed by Jéhan Òsanyin
Release Date: April 1, 2021
The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes
By Jamyang Norbu
Adapted by Bilal Dardai
Directed by Gus Menary
Release Date: May 15, 2021
Subscriptions for the 2020-2021 season are available beginning September 1 by phone and online. There is one subscription package for $100, which gives you access to all titles in the season, plus exclusive additional content. Single tickets will go on sale two weeks before each show's release date. Prices are $15 for a full-length title (Childfinder, The Canterville Ghost, The Effluent Engine) and $25 for a serialized title (Mañanaland and The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes). Two of the titles, one full length and one serial, will also be available at Pay What You Will pricing. Teachers may buy any title for their class of up to 30 students for $30. Purchase at book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833.
2020-2021 ARTS & EDUCATION Interactive Experiences
Octopus Stew
Written & Illustrated by Eric Velasquez
October 15 - December 31, 2020
Grades: K-5
Dreamers
Written & Illustrated by Yuyi Morales
Available in Spanish, English and Bilingual versions
January 2 - March 3, 2021
Grades: K-5
Koala Lou
By Mem Fox; Illustrated by Pamela Lofts
February 1 - April 30, 2021
Grades: PreK-2
Possum Magic
By Mem Fox; Illustrated by Julie Vivias
April 1 - May 30, 2021
Grades: K-5