Book-It Repertory Theatre Blends Tradition of Narrative Theatre and Audio Books for Special Season

The new season of online audio dramas will begin October 28.

Book-It Repertory Theatre (Book-It) is pleased to announce its 2020-2021 season of online audio dramas, scheduled to begin October 28. For 31 years, Book-It has been transforming great literature into great theatre, and inspiring audiences to read. In this strange and challenging time across the world, Book-It looks forward to a season of much-needed connectivity and creativity.

Using a digital platform has allowed Book-It to explore different forms, structures and genres. The season will have three short stories that will be one episode each and two longer works that will be serialized. The line-up includes Childfinder, the story of a woman charged with finding telepathic children and her mission to unleash a young girl's potential, by seminal science fiction author Octavia E. Butler; The Canterville Ghost by Oscar Wilde, a comic ghost story with all the charm and pith you expect from England's greatest wit; Mañanaland is an inspiring all-ages adventure about a young boy who discovers a family legacy of mystical guardians in this timeless tale of hope and resistance by Newbery Honor recipient Pam Muñoz Ryan; The Effluent Engine, shows us a post-revolution Haitian spy sent to a reimagined New Orleans to bring home technology to save the burgeoning nation in this speculative spy-thriller by multiple-Hugo Award-winning author N.K. Jemisin; and The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes, by celebrated Tibetan author and activist Jamyang Norbu, is an account of the great detective's time in India and Tibet eluding the minions of his nemesis, Dr. Moriarty, only to encounter "The Dark One" in what may prove to be Sherlock's most dangerous battle yet.



This will be Book-It's first year under the artistic leadership of Artistic Director Gus Menary, who came to Seattle by way of Chicago's Jackalope Theatre. Says Menary, "I am extremely proud of this season and this remarkable company that, in these unprecedented times, rose to the challenge of presenting a full slate of fantastic theatre. Heralding some of the greatest authors to ever put pen to page, and a team of Seattle's most exciting and inspired artists, Season 31 is brimming with work marked with heart, new perspectives and thrilling adventure."

In addition to these audio dramas, Book-It's Arts Education department is offering Interactive Story Kits, Story Adventure Workshops and Skills Workshops for teachers to continue to bring theatre into their curriculum.

Book-It continues to follow guidelines recommended by public health authorities to make careful and well-informed decisions in the best interests of our patrons, artists and staff.

2020-2021 MAINSTAGE AUDIO BOOK-IT SEASON

Childfinder



By Octavia E. Butler

Adapted by Shermona Mitchell

Directed by Gin Hammond

Release Date: October 28, 2020

The Canterville Ghost

By Oscar Wilde

Adapted & Directed by Brandon J. Simmons

Release Date: December 8, 2020

Mañanaland

By Pam Muñoz Ryan

Adapted by Gillian Jorgensen & Jordi Montes

Directed by Arlene Martínez-Vázquez

Release Date: February 1, 2021

The Effluent Engine

By N.K. Jemisin

Adapted & Directed by Jéhan Òsanyin

Release Date: April 1, 2021

The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes

By Jamyang Norbu

Adapted by Bilal Dardai

Directed by Gus Menary

Release Date: May 15, 2021

Subscriptions for the 2020-2021 season are available beginning September 1 by phone and online. There is one subscription package for $100, which gives you access to all titles in the season, plus exclusive additional content. Single tickets will go on sale two weeks before each show's release date. Prices are $15 for a full-length title (Childfinder, The Canterville Ghost, The Effluent Engine) and $25 for a serialized title (Mañanaland and The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes). Two of the titles, one full length and one serial, will also be available at Pay What You Will pricing. Teachers may buy any title for their class of up to 30 students for $30. Purchase at book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833.



2020-2021 ARTS & EDUCATION Interactive Experiences

Octopus Stew



Written & Illustrated by Eric Velasquez

October 15 - December 31, 2020

Grades: K-5

Dreamers

Written & Illustrated by Yuyi Morales

Available in Spanish, English and Bilingual versions

January 2 - March 3, 2021

Grades: K-5

Koala Lou

By Mem Fox; Illustrated by Pamela Lofts

February 1 - April 30, 2021

Grades: PreK-2

Possum Magic

By Mem Fox; Illustrated by Julie Vivias

April 1 - May 30, 2021

Grades: K-5

