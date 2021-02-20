AMC Reopens River Park Square Location in Spokane

AMC Theater in Downtown Spokane has reopened under Washington's Phase 2 reopening guidance, KREM2 reports.

The AMC River Park Square location reopened on October 16 after being closed for months, before shutting down again in January. It now falls under the category of Phase 2, which allows movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity.

Guests are required to wear masks and social distancing is enforced. There are also enhanced cleaning procedures and safety protocols in place. Extra time will be allocated between showings to allow for sanitization. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will also be readily available.

All staff members will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening before their shift.

Films playing at the theater include Judas and the Black Messiah, Croods: A New Age, Land, The Little Things, The Marksman, Nomadland and Wonder Woman 1984.

Read more on KREM2.