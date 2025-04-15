World's Leading Festivals Will Gather in Edinburgh For European Arts Festivals Summit 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This April, Edinburgh will welcome the Arts Festivals Summit 2025, the premier annual gathering of Europe's most visionary festival makers. From 27-30 April 2025, more than 200 festival directors, pioneering artists, and cultural leaders will assemble at The Hub – the iconic home of the Edinburgh International Festival, the original festival that sparked Edinburgh's legacy as the festival city, 78 years ago. Over four days of provocative dialogue, vital networking, and groundbreaking collaboration, the Summit will delve into the transformative power of festivals, examining how they drive innovation, ignite creativity, and forge unbreakable bonds between culture, cities, and communities worldwide.

Festivals are central to Edinburgh's identity and success, drawing millions of visitors each year, generating substantial economic benefit, and enriching lives through access to world-class art and performance. Hosted by the European Festivals Association (EFA), the Edinburgh International Festival, Festivals Edinburgh, and the City of Edinburgh, the Summit will highlight Edinburgh's unique position as a global leader in cultural programming, offering delegates the chance to engage with the city's festivals and cultural organisations.

Francesca Hegyi, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh International Festival, said: “In Edinburgh, festivals are part of the city's DNA and are a driving force for creativity and international exchange. Hosting the Arts Festivals Summit at The Hub reflects both the International Festival's proud legacy in shaping cultural dialogue, but also its role in driving international connection for nearly eight decades. As we come together to share ideas, navigate common challenges, and explore new possibilities, we reaffirm the power of festivals not only as stages for artistic excellence, but as essential spaces for understanding, empathy, and collaboration across borders.”

The Summit will spotlight the transformative power of festivals, underscoring the substantial economic, social, and cultural value that festivals contribute to Edinburgh and to countries throughout Europe, and shaping strategies to ensure festivals remain vital forces for societal good.

The Summit's dynamic programme will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops exploring the evolving role of arts and festivals in shaping cities.

Speakers lined up include author and social philosopher, Roman Krznaric; independent researcher and co-founder of think tank Culture Policy Room, Elena Polivtseva; CEO of International Society for the Performing Arts based in New York, David Baile; Director of Performing Arts at the Academy of Arts in Berlin, Nele Hertling; Head of the Arts for the Rural Development Foundation in Hungary, Natália Oszkó-Jakab; and Project Director of European Festivals Fund for Emerging Artists (EFFEA), Donika Rudi among many others.

Sessions will address key issues such as sustainability, accessibility, and artistic freedom while also examining the relationship between festivals and emerging artists. Looking ahead, the programme will invite participants to consider the future of festivals in an ever-changing global landscape, fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration across the cultural sector.

"To be with 200 festival makers from all over the world together in Edinburgh, the festival city of Europe, for 4 days, is a great opportunity for everyone to learn, connect, and plan projects." commented Jan Briers, President of EFA.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “I'm delighted Edinburgh is hosting this year's European Arts Festivals Summit – it's a fantastic opportunity for festival makers to get together and discuss all the key issues we all face. As the world's Festival City, Edinburgh exemplifies how festivals can unite communities, inspire creativity, and drive social change. This summit celebrates our city's cultural leadership and the transformative power of the arts.”

