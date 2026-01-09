World Premiere of The Gemstone Arias Will Be Performed at Edinburgh's Institut français d’Écosse

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Live Music Now Scotland will present the World Premiere of The Gemstone Arias on Tuesday 13 January 2026 at 6.30pm at Edinburgh's Institut français d'Écosse.

The Gemstone Arias is a newly commissioned work by composer Jay Capperauld, with text by writer Niall Campbell, performed by Anna Michels (piano) and Rosie Lavery (soprano).

This free event forms part of Live Music Now Scotland's PAC-T (Performer, Audience, Composer - Together) and will be followed by wine and nibbles.

Inspired by five distinct precious stones, the work unfolds across five movements, each exploring the colours, textures, symbolism and characteristics associated with a specific gemstone. Drawing on the synaesthetic qualities of sound and language, the music and text work together to offer a rich sensory response - as though each gemstone is experienced through music and poetry.

Gemstones are organic products of the earth, formed through crystallisation and geological processes involving pressure, temperature, time and space. The Gemstone Arias reflects these elemental origins, translating them into vivid musical sound worlds and evocative imagery that invite audiences into a perceptual understanding of each stone.

Commissioned by Live Music Now Scotland with generous support from Gavin McEwan, The Gemstone Arias continues LMNS's commitment to supporting composers and creating meaningful connections between performers, audiences and new music.

Jude Anderson, Live Music Now Scotland's Chief Executive said, "We are thrilled to have commissioned this new work and to be working with four incredible artists from across different disciplines, each bringing a strong and distinctive voice to Scotland's creative landscape. It feels especially exciting to begin the New Year with the premiere of brand-new music. It is a real honour for Live Music Now Scotland to support this collaborative project, made possible through Gavin McEwan's generous support and in partnership with the Institut français d'Écosse."

