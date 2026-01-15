Wonder Fools to Stage David Greig's THE EVENTS at Tron Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tron Theatre will welcome Wonder Fools to the main stage with their thrilling and bold new staging of David Greig's modern classic, The Events.

Set in a choir rehearsal hall it focuses on Claire, a priest and choir leader, who survived a mass shooting in her church. This story follows her thought provoking and at times anguished journey as she embarks on a desperate search for answers that will ultimately bring her face to face with the attacker ‘The Boy'. Her mission is to find the answer to the most difficult question of all. Why? And how will she react when she comes face to face with the boy who destroyed her choir in an unimaginable act of violence.

Directed by Jack Nurse, The Events features a live community choir that has been specially created in each venue location for the production, making every performance unique – powerful, uplifting, and rooted in the place where it is staged.

Both Claire Lamont and Sam Stpoford are back in the powerful roles of Claire (the priest) and The Boy.

This updated and poignant version of The Events invites audiences to share in a story about resilience, forgiveness and the extraordinary power of community to heal after tragedy.

Greig's 2013 drama, premiered at the Traverse Theatre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and won the Carol Tamber Best of Edinburgh Award in 2013, and was revived in 2024 by Cumbernauld Theatre and Wonder Fools (Òran, The Kelton Hill Fair, 549: Scots of the Spanish Civil War).

The creative team includes: music by John Browne, set & costume design by Becky Minto, lighting design by Lizzie Powell, sound design by Gary Cameron and the Community Choir led by Clare Haworth. The Associate Director is Katie Slater, movement by Robbie Gordon and executive producer is Michael Duke.

Jack Nurse, Director of The Events, says: “I couldn't be more thrilled to be returning to The Events by David Greig. It's a modern Scottish classic that feels even more urgent now than when we first staged the production last year. In a world shaped by polarisation, fear of the ‘other', and recurring acts of violence in our communities, the play's questions about belonging, empathy and responsibility feel impossible to ignore. At each venue we're creating a brand-new local choir, and collaborating with them from the ground up has been a real privilege. Alongside this, Claire Lamont and Sam Stopford form an outstanding professional cast, bringing the play to life with extraordinary vitality and skill. I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

