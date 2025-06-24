WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND  Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The multi-award-winning, sell-out hit, Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England returns to Edinburgh for its third and final Edinburgh Fringe run this August. This hilarious and explosive one-man play about football, one wild day at the football and perhaps unsurprisingly, a flare.

Based on real events, this one-man show tells the story of ardent football fan Billy Kinley, who sticks a lit flare up his bum while partying on Wembley Way during the Euro 2020 final and instantly goes viral.

Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England is a bold, light-hearted, and deep exploration of identity, belonging, and the lengths we are prepared to go to for love, acceptance, and a sense of purpose. Set against the backdrop of football fandom and English culture, this show takes the audience on a riotous journey through Billy's life, as he recounts the absurd yet poignant events that led him to the infamous moment of sticking a lit flare up his arse in a wild act of loyalty and rebellion.

Alex Hill and Sean Turner said, "We are beyond thrilled to be giving Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England its final hat-trick outing at the Edinburgh Fringe, where it all began in a 50-seater hotel conference room back in 2023. Since then, the show has lit up stages across the UK and even down under at the Adelaide Fringe, and to now bring the bigger, bolder version back to the iconic Underbelly Cowbarn is an absolute joy. What a journey. We can't wait to welcome both new and returning audiences for one last explosive ride."

Winner of Holden St Theatre Award, an Offie and Best Theatre and Physical Theatre Show at the Adelaide Fringe 2025

