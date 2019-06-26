WANNABE - THE SPICE GIRLS SHOW Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

One of the fastest selling shows of the last two years, WANNABE has been playing all over the UK to sellout audiences gleefully reliving the glamour, the costumes, the songs and the phenomenon that was Spice World in the 90s!

'Wannabe' CAST:

Natalie Gray/Geri; Rhiannon Porter/Sporty; Lucy Palmer/Baby; Gabbie Smith/Scary; Melissa Potts/Posh



SAY YOU'LL BE THERE! If the recent blockbuster (Poshless) Spice Girls tour proved that Spice World is truly up there with the best things in life, WANNABE - THE Spice Girls SHOW, tops it up for audiences who love the songs, the glamour, the energy, the personalities, the out-there-ness of it all and the sheer joy of being at a concert where you know all the songs. WANNABE features a superb cast of West End Singers who will turn back the clock to 20+ years ago and relive the world of Spice when Sporty, Scary, Ginger, Baby and Posh ruled the GLOBAL pop world. The Spice Girls were the world's top pop cultural icons - from Birmingham to Boston, from Hong Kong to Helsinki, from London to Los Angeles! Their energy, style and personalities charmed the world off its axis and influenced millions of followers. They were style icons bar none - think of Geri's Union Jack dress that became a global fashion hit; And those dance moves - audiences will find it hard to sit still once WANNABE hits the stage at the Assembly Rooms.

The show takes its title from the Spice Girls' 1996 debut single which entered the charts at No. 3 and jumped to No. 1 the following week. The single went on to become one of the best-selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling over 6 million copies worldwide.

WANNABE follows the Spice Girls' glittering careers from their first No. 1 to the celebrated Spice reunion when they performed at the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony. Songs featured in the show include: Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are and the Girls' solo singles - from I Turn To You (Mel 'Sporty' C) to the show-stopping It's Raining Men (Geri 'Ginger' Halliwell).

WANNABE will be at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August (not the 12th or 19th) at 10:35pm. Tickets and more information available from: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/wannabe-the-spice-girls-show





