Vivienne Powell's DIVA to Make Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut This Summer

Ines Wurth will present DIVA from 31 July - 24 August, Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room @16:20, 65 min, From £11, 16+.

It was Shelley that said, 'music, when soft voices die, vibrates in the memory'. In this affecting and life affirming new play, the brilliant mezzo soprano Vivienne Powell displays her glorious musical and physical prowess in bringing to life the once great fictional Australian opera singer, Louisa McCrae. Following a highly acclaimed Los Angeles premiere season in 2024, DIVA brings its magic to Edinburgh.

In DIVA, Powell invites the audience on an intriguing journey into the fractured mind of a world-renowned Australian opera diva, as she relives her life unpacking cherished items from a suitcase. As Louisa is transported back to the pivotal moments that shaped her extraordinary life, Powell shows us just how much music becomes a vital, connecting force to the past as we age. Directed by award-winning director Peter Blackburn.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

DIVA

Venue: Assembly Rooms, Drawing Room

Dates: 31 July - 24 August

Time: 16:20

Duration: 65 min

Ticket Price: From £11

Age Guidance: 16+

Review From: 31st July

Trigger Warnings: Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, Scenes of violence, Strong language/swearing

