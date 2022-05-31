US Comedian Kylie Brakeman Makes Her Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Making her Edinburgh Fringe debut, US comedian and actor, Kylie Brakeman is Linda Hollywood: a recently cancelled high strung agent who's been alive for 300 years, gracing Edinburgh with her presence to present a night showcasing her favourite A-List celebrity friends (with characters from the low-key to the frenetically energetic, all played by Brakeman). It's an hour of comedy, characters, and Hollywood fun.

Having been named one of New York Times' Great Performers of 2020 (there were only 21 of them and Zoë Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Viola Davis, Cristin Milioti, Andy Samberg and goddamn Cher graced the same list - it's a pretty big deal, ok guys?) Kylie Brakeman emerged as one of the pandemic's most popular online comedians with over 60 million views and 400k followers across her social platforms.

Based in the show biz hotbed of LA, Brakeman brings her biggest viral hits to the stage in her Edinburgh debut - for an hour, the audience gets a glimpse inside the world of showbiz and whisked through an entire career in Hollywood. They'll meet celebrities, go on auditions, experience a pitch meeting, and even watch a movie - it's witty, it's weird, and it may just teach you how to become A Star.

Kylie Brakeman in Linda Hollywood's Big Hollywood Night plays at the Nip at Gilded Balloon's Patter Hoose (venue 24) from August 3 - 28

More info at https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:4211/