UNTOLD STORIES â€“ MODERN MIME TALES Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Modern mime artist Silent Rocco brings his acclaimed solo show UNTOLD STORIES â€“ MODERN MIME TALES to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, presenting a poetic and playful world made entirely from imagination.

Silent Rocco makes his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with UNTOLD STORIES â€“ MODERN MIME TALES, running from July 30 to August 24 at Pleasance Courtyard (Beside). This 45-minute solo piece, performed daily at 11:55 AM, invites audiences of all ages to witness a visually rich, wordless journey shaped by pure imagination.

Created and performed by German-born, Austria-based mime artist Silent Rocco, UNTOLD STORIES strips away the clichÃ©s of traditional mime. Gone are the painted faces and exaggerated gesturesâ€”instead, audiences encounter a performance that is grounded, emotionally accessible, and strikingly contemporary. Without the aid of props, set, or spoken word, Rocco conjures entire worlds from nothing but his own expressive physicality.

The show poses a series of whimsical questions: What if you could wear emotions like masks? What if your phone consumed you? What if a heartbeat could be given away, or a glass of water could open another world? Through silent vignettes that blend humor and poignancy, Rocco transforms the stage into a space where magic feels possible, and human connection becomes universal.

Produced by Ines Wurth, UNTOLD STORIES offers a distinctive blend of physical comedy, surreal storytelling, and emotional truthâ€”ideal for families, fans of movement-based theatre, and anyone curious about the power of silent performance.

Ticketing Information

UNTOLD STORIES â€“ MODERN MIME TALES runs from July 30 to August 24 at Pleasance Courtyard, Beside. Performances begin at 11:55 AM and run approximately 45 minutes. Tickets start at Â£10. The production is suitable for ages 8 and up.

