THIS IS NOT ABOUT ME Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Hannah Caplan's mind-bending and heart-wrenching debut play, THIS IS NOT ABOUT ME. is a non-linear love-letter to the creative process. Taking place over two interconnected timelines, the play is split between the writing world and "the real world".

It follows Grace, (Amaia Naima Aguinaga) a self-destructive writer who, to cope with the sudden ending of her 12-year friendship with Eli (Francis Nunnery) constructs a play to narrativize their relationship. But as passion blurs into obsession, she loses grip on the narrative, distorting truth and spiralling into a frenzy.

This Rom-Com meets psychological thriller has been intricately designed by Linbury Award winner Finlay Jenner and selected for the Soho Edinburgh Theatre Lab.

Handcrafted by award winning, multidisciplinary artists, using mixed media and visual storytelling, THIS IS NOT ABOUT ME. Takes the audience on a head-spinning journey through heartbreak and hyper reality.

Playwright Hannah Caplan says, "I have found writing this play to be an exercise in empathy. I quickly learnt that to write it truthfully, I must contemplate the aches stowed beneath our speech and hold in mind the bruising pasts that parent how we act. Crafting this story has been spiritual privilege, it has made me kinder person."

