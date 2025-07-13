THE SOUND OF WATER at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'What does a future without access to water look like?' An important and internationally topical question posed by The Center Heart Theater Company, in their gripping Edinburgh Fringe debut, The Sound of Water.

An original devised physical theatre work, the show is set in the drought-ravaged American West. When a catastrophic drought strikes through the western United States, towns dry up, crops are lost, and residents begin to evacuate. But one woman, Katherine, stays behind. Driven by her insistent ambition, she descends into the canyon. What she finds could change everything. But nature strikes back - when a sudden flash flood tears through the canyon, Katherine's hope and life purpose are put to the test.

The Sound of Water explores climate change, scarcity of agricultural resources, and the stories we lose when our lands disappear. This show was created out of a desire to understand how climate change is impacting communities in rural areas and what drastic measures need to be taken in order to preserve the viability of our soil.

The show is written and directed by Julia Ott, a graduate of the prestigious University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). Ott formed Center Heart Theater Company alongside fellow creatives from UNCSA. The company's work focuses on how humans connect through the art of movement and music, rather than language.

The Sound of Water is performing at Edinburgh Fringe, The Space @Venue 45 (venue 45) at 11.05 (50 mins) from 11-16th August, and 9.55 (50 mins) from 18th-23rd August. Tickets are available to purchase online from thespaceuk.com and edfringe.com, at the venue box office, or from the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.