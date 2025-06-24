TELL ME WHERE HOME IS (I'M STARTING TO FORGET) Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From licking Jessica Rabbit's tits on the TV screen to falling head over heels for his straight Best Friend, New York-based writer and stage/screen actor Michael DeBartolo takes audiences through the pubescent anguish of his formative years in this bitingly funny and achingly human UK premiere.

But this isn't your typical coming-out story. Tell Me Where Home Is (I'm Starting To Forget) dives into the darkest corners of the queer mind.

Campy, irreverent, and deeply layered, it's a personal journey framed by the iconic yearning of Dorothy Gale-one that unearths a universal truth: the desperate longing to be loved as you truly are. At a time when queer and trans people are fighting visibility and safety battles globally, this show reclaims softness, shame, and the search for home without apology.

Funny and raw from the very beginning, this stand-up meets spiritual memoir is searing in its honesty, tackling internalized shame, compulsive behaviour, and the long, winding path to presence. Subversive and darkly comic, Tell Me Where Home Is (I'm Starting To Forget) is a sacred text for the queer spirit that reminds us that healing begins with coming back to ourselves.

Tell Me Where Home Is (I'm Starting To Forget) is the debut UK show for Michael DeBartolo known for his roles as lead actor in Peabody Award winning VR series Queerskins (Venice Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival) Fringe Encore production of The American Play at Soho Playhouse.

Writer and performer Michael DeBartolo said, "I made this show to hold everything I love about theatre: humour, camp, and raw truth. It's deeply personal, but I think it's everybody's story in some way. We all lose touch with that loving awareness we came into the world with. This show is my attempt to remember-and maybe remind someone else of what they forgot they needed to feel."

