Susan Edsall Will Bring BUEN CAMINO to Edinburgh Fringe

Soaring Solo Studios and Fringe Management will present BUEN CAMINO, written and performed by Susan Edsall, developed with and directed by Jennifer Lynn Johnson.

Susan has a perfect life, a perfect love, and perfect happiness. When she suddenly undergoes an unexpected loss, her perfect life ends. Consumed by excruciating pain, she finds it impossible to imagine any future worth living. Until, on an ordinary trip to the grocery store, she hears The Voice. The trouble is, Susan doesn’t believe in Voices. And yet, when The Voice tells her to walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain, she obeys despite knowing nothing about this ancient pilgrimage. With only her pack and her pain, Susan begins a journey through unrelenting rain and temperatures that rarely get above 50 degrees. With the help of some improbable Spiritual Guides and the Camino itself, Susan must face her past to have any hope of creating her future.

In her Edinburgh Fringe debut, Susan tells her story. Alone on stage, she becomes 23 characters to take the audience on her solitary walk through 540 miles of rain, resentment, and redemption. Buen Camino is a moving story of how grief can lead to surrender and ultimately to freedom.

A published writer, performer, and career consultant, Susan Edsall grew up in Montana and now lives in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Author of the forthcoming novel Bitterroot, she has also written two memoirs, Into the Blue: A Father’s Flight and a Daughter’s Return and Saved. She premiered Buen Camino at the SOLO STARS Series in Los Angeles in December 2024, winning their Encore Award. Susan brought the show to United Solo in New York City in March 2025.

Jessica Lynn Johnson is a published playwright, recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award, Advisory Board Member of the L.A. Women’s Theatre Festival, Co-Executive Producer of the Joshua Tree Solo Theatre Festival, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo Studios International. Jessica has aided in the development, direction, and production of over 175 solo shows. Jessica’s projects have earned accolades such as Topf of Fringe, HFF Encore Producer Awards, Tvolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award for Musical Excellence, and many others. Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip, LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival and Best Director of a play by the L.A. Women’s Theatre Festival.

This year Fringe Management is celebrating 25 years at the Fringe. Over the past quarter century they have produced over 100 shows under the stewardship of Michael Blaha and Nigel Miles-Thomas. Michael and Nigel first met in 1990 when they planned and produced the first Hollywood pantomime Cinderella starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. They were the founding producers of The Pajama Men and have presented the Spinal Tap and The Simpsons legend Harry Shearer to Edinburgh Fringe audiences. They won a Fringe First in 2001 with Runt. Their production of Blood of the Lamb won the Critics Award at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe.