Interactive Gameshow-Play (NO) REFUNDS Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

Do you have what it takes to handle the demands of stardom, and walk away with a full refund for your ticket this Fringe? Join For the Fun, in their interactive gameshow-play (No) Refunds, hosted by Tiffany Gold, an old-school American gameshow host and model presenter all-in-one - who quite literally depends on your entertainment.

Following success at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and fresh from a run in New York, (No) Refunds is returning to Fringe for a second year. Every evening the show offers one lucky audience member the chance to become the 'star player,' and to compete in three games designed to amuse the audience and showcase their talents - only those best-suited to handle the demands of being the star of the show will walk away with a full refund! (No) Refunds is a play about the real-world costs of being a working artist in our contemporary world, disguised as the most fun you've ever had at the theatre.

(No) Refunds is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 5th - 31st August (except 18th), at 21:40 (55 mins), Gilded Balloon, Patter House (The Penny) (venue 24).

