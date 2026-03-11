DAUGHTERS OF PERSIA Showcases Iranian Women's Stories Through Music

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Daughters of Persia is a new evening of music and words, created by British pianist Margaret Fingerhut and rising Iranian composer Farhad Poupel, which weaves together the stories of women from Iranian history and literature with music by a mix of composers from Iran and elsewhere.

This celebration of one of the great cultures of the world, through the stories of its women, Daughters of Persia premiered at King's Place London on 25 January 2026, and is now back at The Playground Theatre in London on 25 March.

It features a new commission from Farhad Poupel The Laughter of Gordafarid for narrator and piano, with music by fellow Iranians Reza Vali, Aftab Darvishi and Golnoush Khaleghi, one of the first female conductors in Iran. There will also be much-loved music by Rimsky-Korsakov, Prokofiev, Ravel and Pablo Casals performed by a trio of piano, violin and cello.

In a script brought together by the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter William Nicholson (Gladiator, Les Misérables), this powerful concert aims to not only entertain but inspire, deepen understanding and knowledge.

Shala Nyx returns to the role of the Narrator in the piece and is joined by Flora Spencer-Longhurst, a celebrated stage, film and tv actor. Flora said: “I'm delighted to be part of Daughters of Persia, a beautiful celebration of women's voices and the remarkable female characters at the heart of Iranian storytelling. It's a joy to work alongside such talented musicians, and to contribute to a festival that honours women in all creative disciplines.”

The evening brings to life the rich history and mythology of Persia filled with incredibly powerful women such as Anahita, the greatest female deity in Persian mythology, to Scheherazade of the 1001 Nights, to Atousa, the power behind the throne and an astute businesswoman.

The story telling takes us from these figures from mythology to those found in the Shahnameh, the Book of Kings, which is still a hugely important book in Iranian culture. From the shrewd peacemaker Sindokht, to one of the heroines of the Shahnameh Gordafarid who has become a symbol of courage and wisdom for Iranian women, to Farangis, whose act of cutting her hair in grief continues to be repeated throughout Iranian history as a demonstration of female grief, protest and solidarity.

The journey through these remarkable stories leads to more contemporary figures from women's rights activist and military leader in the Constitutional Revolution Bibi Maryam to Forough Farrokhzad, considered by many to be the greatest female poet in Persian history, and the first to write romances and even erotic poetry from the female perspective.

All proceeds from the show will help create scholarships for exceptional young women artists from Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. In partnership with British-Iranian Jaleh Esfahani Cultural Foundation the Daughters of Persia Scholarship Fund will give these women living in the UK access to opportunities in the arts they might not otherwise be given.

Pianist and co-creator of Daughters of Persia, Margaret Fingerhut remarked: “When Farhad came to the UK on an Arts Council Global Talent visa, he and I had many long conversations about Iran and about Persian culture. In particular he spoke about the “Shahnameh” (Book of Kings), the great Persian epic, and how it is still so central and relevant to the Iranian people today. He also spoke enthusiastically about some of the female characters in the Shahnameh, and how their power and resourcefulness contrasts with the west's stereotypical image of Iranian women.

“From our conversations we gradually evolved our idea to create a programme of stories and music that would celebrate Persian culture through the eyes of its women. We decided to use a mix of stories from the Shahnameh and also real-life stories of some of the amazing women from the era of the ‘Constitutional' revolution. Their stories, along with those from the Shahnameh, opened my eyes - and ears - about Persian culture, and I wanted to do the same for other people.

“We are planning to take the show on tour to festivals and theatres around the UK, USA and Canada. We think we have a unique and very special show. It's entertaining and moving, it will enlighten people about Persia, one of the great cultures of the world - and it will help support the future of its extraordinary women around the world.”

Daughters of Persia will be performed by Margaret Fingerhut (piano), Bradley Creswick (violin) and Guy Johnston (cello), and narrators Shala Nyx and Flora Spencer-Longhurst.

