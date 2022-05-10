Shows Celebrating Talent Of George Harrison and Paul Simon Come To Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Two music shows which celebrate the talent of a pair of legendary musicians are set to be staged at the Assembly Festival at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story and Something About George - The George Harrison Story will join the line-up at the UK's most hotly anticipated Summer event.

The two shows from Something About Productions will run between Thursday 4 August and Thursday 18 August in The Bijou - a striking 250-seat Spiegel tent - and will join a busy programme of music, comedy, cabaret, theatre, and family shows planned for the 2022 Fringe. Tickets for both productions are now on sale.

Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story returns to Edinburgh after triumphing at the Fringe in 2019. It was then chosen for a residency at the Fringe Encore Series at the SoHo Playhouse in New York City, where it played six sell-out performances. The show, which was premiered in Liverpool in 2018, then also went on to form part of the programme at the inaugural Liverpool Theatre Festival in 2020.

Singer songwriter Gary Edward Jones not only recites the music of one of his idols, but also tells the unique story of Paul Simon combining visuals, stage design and, of course, the music. A natural storyteller with charisma and charm, Gary weaves together songs and stories that cross The Atlantic from New Jersey to the North West of England. He traces the sometimes poignant moments in Simon's life and career, that occasionally mirror his own.

The show is co-written by Jon Fellowes and features classic ballads like Sound of Silence and America to Wristband, The Boxer, and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Meanwhile Something About George - The George Harrison Story enjoys its Edinburgh premiere this Summer. The show pays tribute to the man dubbed the "quiet Beatle", and was met with acclaim by both audiences and critics when it closed Liverpool Theatre Festival in September 2021.

Now West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor is set to bring it to the Fringe at the culmination of an eight venue UK tour.

Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, and Handle With Care, Something About George showcases Harrison's incredible solo material and music from rock 'n' roll's greatest supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys which was made up of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.

And any show celebrating one of the Fab Four just has to include a few classics from The Beatles. From heartbreak to hedonism and songwriting to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was anything but quiet.

Daniel is an award-winning actor, producer, and director. He has previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through A Glass Onion; Sammy in Blood Brothers; and appeared at the very first Liverpool Theatre Festival in his show, The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper.

Both 'Something About' shows will be performed in 60-minute one-act festival version. They are also set to be staged at the Assembly Festival Gardens in Coventry ahead of Edinburgh.

Something About George is written by Jon Fellowes, who co-produces the show alongside Gary Edward Jones and theatre producer Bill Elms. Together they make up Something About Productions.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be able to bring Something About Simon and Something About George to the Assembly Festival at the Edinburgh Fringe. The Bijou is a really magical and atmospheric venue in which to tell these compelling musical stories. These shows capture and celebrate the life, work, and spirit of two legendary musicians, Paul Simon and George Harrison, and both have enjoyed a fantastic reception from audiences at venues here at home and, in Something About Simon's case, across The Atlantic too."

Gary Edward Jones commented: "We had an amazing time when we brought Something About Simon to Edinburgh three years ago. Audiences really responded to the heart in the show and to have the chance to perform it in New York too was very special. I'm really proud of what we've created, and I'm looking forward to returning and sharing Paul Simon's story and music again."

Daniel Taylor added: "There's nothing quite like the atmosphere at the Edinburgh Fringe, and I can't wait to get out there on stage and perform for Assembly Festival audiences. After all his achievements, George is still one of the most underrated songwriters that has ever lived, and this is a perfect chance to celebrate and shine a spotlight on his musical genius."