Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Citizens Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This new production of Tennessee Williams’ classic play The Glass Menagerie is presented by Dundee Rep Theatre in association with Citizens Theatre and Royal Lyceum Theatre and it is directed by Andrew Panton.

Overbearing Southern mother Amanda Wingfield (Sara Stewart) is desperate to find her daughter Laura, a gentleman caller. Regaling stories of how many young men were interested in her at the same age, she doesn’t quite understand why things aren’t the same for Laura. Her son, Tom, narrates the story, set in the 1930s, and he is the provider for the family, working in a warehouse that he hates. Tom feels that his only way out of the situation is for Laura to marry and have a new husband take on the financial strain.

Tom (Christopher Jordan-Marshall) spends his days at work and his evenings at the cinema. He dreams of living a different life and the movies provide him with some element of escape.

Laura Wingfield (Amy Conachan) is a sweet, shy girl who is adored by her family. Tom tries to manage his mother’s expectations and stresses that because Laura is “theirs” they don’t see her disability or her awkward nature that might be an issue for potential gentleman callers. The language is jarring because of the time period and you can hear audible reactions in the audience to some of the wording surrounding disability.

In the second act we meet Jim O’Connor (Declan Spaine) who is a colleague of Tom’s and seen as a potential match for Laura. The interaction between the two is gentle and touching. Simon Wilkinson’s lighting design is stunning, particularly later in the performance when they experience a power cut and are sitting by candlelight.

There are powerful performances across the board. Stewart has dialled down the neurotic mother a touch and seems to genuinely want the best for her children. Always brilliant, Conachan is an endearing Laura and Jordan-Marshall and Spaine are also wonderful additions.

This is a gentle but impactful adaptation of a classic play that is elevated by a fantastic cast.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...