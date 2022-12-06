Review: THE COMMITMENTS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Review of The Commitments at Glasgow's Theatre Royal
The Commitments musical has been adapted from the novel by Booker prize winning author Roddy Doyle himself and is directed by Andrew Linnie. The Commitments centres around a working-class man called Jimmy Rabbitte (James Killeen) who wants to form the greatest soul band that Dublin has ever known. While his father (Nigel Pivaro) is sceptical of his dreams, he doesn't stand in his way of holding auditions to find other members of the band.
There's some humour as the band begin to find their way and encounter turbulent relationships but if you're looking for a solid plot, The Commitments maybe isn't the show for you. It's entertaining enough to see the band implode as love affairs and Eurovision entries threaten their future but it's diffuclt to find much purpose.
The cast are great but are given frustratingly little to work with. As there are so many members of the band, nobody seems to get as much stage time as they deserve and the real shining moments are the full band numbers. Music-wise, it's hard to fault The Commitments as big hits like "Mustang Sally", "Proud Mary" and "River Deep, Mountain High" are performed faultlessly by a talented cast. It's the kind of show that is guaranteed to have the audience on their feet by the end and is sure to please lovers of the original book and film.
From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue
December 2, 2022
Dreaming of a happier life, the beautiful Belle finds herself transported to a cursed castle and held captive by a hideous beast. To her surprise, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress. Can Belle see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast’s selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?
Review: THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ, Tron Theatre
November 27, 2022
When a tornado rips through her home, Dorothy Blawna-Gale and her trusty dog Tronto, find themselves landed in the mystical land of Oz. To get back to their beloved home they must embark on a treacherous and lethal journey through all sorts of hilarious bampoterry.
Review: AN EDINBURGH CHRISTMAS CAROL, Lyceum Theatre
November 27, 2022
Writer and director Tony Cownie (The Venetian Twins, The Belle’s Stratagem) brings this famous festive story back to the city of its birth with a guest appearance from Edinburgh’s best-loved Victorian – Greyfriars Bobby! Join us on the snowy streets of the Old Town for a festive comedy as we revisit this celebrated Christmas tale of a miser redeemed.
UK Theatres Offering Relaxed Performances Over The Festive Period
November 25, 2022
A selection of theatres that are offering relaxed performances of their shows over the festive period.
Interview: KT Tunstall on Touring, Making Unpopular Music and Bringing SAVING GRACE to the Stage
November 24, 2022
BroadwayWorld catches up with KT Tunstall to chat about bringing Saving Grace to the stage at Riverside Studios.