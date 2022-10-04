Review: MADE IN CHINA, Oran Mor

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 04, 2022  
Made In China is a new play that is running as part of the autumn season of A Play, A Pie and a Pint. Written by Alice Clark, Made in China stars Jo Freer as Janet and Amber Lin as Hui Ting.

In Wishaw, Janet is under pressure to make everything perfect for her daughter's sixteenth birthday party. As a single mother, she is feeling the strain to get everything her daughter is asking for and she doesn't have a lot of money to do it. In a factory in China, Hui Ting is working sixteen-hour days making decorations for a pitiful wage and dreams of being able to quit her job. Made In China looks at the true cost of cheap items we buy online.

At its core, Made In China is a play about two women that want the best for their children. Janet wants to make her daughter's birthday special and Hui Ting wants to secure a better life for her daughter, making sure that she doesn't end up on the assembly line too.

When the decorations arrive in Wishaw, Janet finds a piece of paper tucked inside the box written by Hui Ting and starts to wonder about the working conditions of the places she buys from. She digs deep into the manufacturing industry in China and is horrified by what she finds. This play uncovers some truths that definitely give room for it to be developed into a longer piece.

This piece of lunchtime theatre flies by due to an interesting plot and strong performances from the two actors.


From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


October 4, 2022

