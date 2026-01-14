Review: FAWLTY TOWERS- THE PLAY, King's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Direct from the West End, Fawlty Towers- The Play is adapted for the stage by John Cleese and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger. Three episode storylines from the classic television series have been combined into a two-act play.

Basil (Danny Bayne) and his wife Sybil (Mia Austin) run a small hotel in Torquay. Due to constant miscommunication and a general lack of organisation, the Fawlty’s and their guests are surrounded by chaos.

As a relative newcomer to Fawlty Towers, I found this production easily accessible, though I expect you get a lot more out of it if you’re more familiar with the original series. Certain lines land extremely well with the seasoned fans, but the punchy script still has impact even if it's new to you.

With such beloved material, this production really comes down to the cast, who are all exceptional. In particular, Danny Bayne as Basil and Hemi Yeroham as Manuel aren’t just doing an impression of the original actors; they are the embodiment of those characters.

The Fawlty’s are expecting a trio of hotel inspectors, but as they don’t know their identity, they mistake other guests as the ones they need to impress. Other guests have unsatisfactory accommodations, faulty hearing aids, and incorrect dining orders to contend with.

Physical comedy is what this production excels at, and the slapstick is well-executed and impressive to see on stage. Where the play falters slightly is running a consistent narrative as it feels like several individual stories stuck together, and you can see the joins.

Fawlty Towers- The Play is a nostalgic romp that makes for a pleasant 90 minutes of lighthearted comedy.

Photo credit: Hugo Glendenning

