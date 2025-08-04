EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MAIRI CAMPBELL: PULSE (PENDULUM TRILOGY), Scottish Storytelling Centre

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To the left of the Netherbow Theatre stage hangs an ancient stone from a trio of canes, to the right a chair and instrument stand – our programme tells us it was designed by Tim Vincent-Smith.

This sets the scene for the first of three plays being presented by Mairi Campbell, this first chapter titled Pulse on its return to the festival alongside the two new works.

Campbell, wearing a flowing grey linen gown, invites us to listen to the story she has to tell us, starting off at music college and then on her travels to Mexico, and Canada to find her sense of voice and rhythm.

Pulse is a beautiful exploration of the music and experiences that shape us. With clever use of live and pre-recorded soundscapes, Campbell and her viola in tow enchants the audience with folk songs interwoven with tales of unrequited love and a discovery of dance, featuring music written by Campbell and David Francis.

Campbell’s fiddle doesn’t just serve as an instrument, it’s part of the choreography, with the bow being utilised as a sword, walking stick and more. Claire Lamond’s animation adds another element to the dance, with simple stripes and spots tracing paths around Campbell and her stories.

The lighting design, originally by Maria MacDonald with Roddy Simpson running proceedings for this production, creates a cosy atmosphere, further inviting the audience into Campbell’s retelling of her travels.

There are moments of catharsis and humour, in particular for string instrumentalists and their battles with their teachers.

There’s also an opportunity to contribute your own song within the show, which was a beautiful moment of interaction between Campbell and the audience.

The pendulum’s role is not immediately obvious in this particular piece, other than the nod to finding your internal rhythm, but it blends in with the earthy notes of the soundscapes presented to us.

A reminder that Scottish folk music has roots beyond our borders, Pulse is a magical hour of music, dance and more.

Pulse is at the Scottish Storytelling Centre until 15 August

Photo credit: Julie Fayngruen

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...