EDINBURGH 2025: Review: ATHENS OF THE NORTH, Scottish Storytelling Centre

To the left of the stage of the Netherbow Theatre sits an original leather Lothian Regional transport bus seat. Combined with a handful of props, we have everything we need to be transported around Edinburgh in Mark Hannah’s debut play Athens of the North.

Beginning life at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024 at The Hibernian Supporters Club, the show is now having a full run at the Scottish Storytelling Centre at this year’s festival.

Also performed by Hannah, his debut play is very much a heartfelt tribute to “The Toon” where he’s from. Bookended by descriptive verse about the Capital, we journey through a day in Edinburgh through the lives of three individuals, craftily woven together.

First we meet Alan, a father eager to make his daughter’s recital, then Liam, a London student swept up in summer romance with a Scottish lass (who occasionally sounds a little more like she’s from Northern Ireland), and Maureen who longs to be at home.

Hannah has the audience in the palm of his hand, bemused at his Scottish patter and observations about the city. Amongst the humour, some moments encourage us to reflect, on the true impact of disruption to our days, and the modernisation of the city.

Subtle lighting cues provide beats between scenes and Hannah’s storytelling is supported by a subtle synthy soundtrack that augments the emotion where needed.

Fraser Scott’s direction ensures the storytelling doesn’t veer too far into over-sentimentalism, while Jack Webb’s movement direction keeps us on our toes, grounding the more sincere moments where needed, meaning the hour flies by.

Whether you’re a local or visiting Edinburgh for the first time, this show paints a vivid picture of life in the capital outside of the busyness of the festivals and is well worth a visit.

Athens Of The North is at the Scottish Storytelling Centre until 23 August

