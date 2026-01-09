Terminal V Festival Reveals 2026 Lineup Including Eternalism, Biianco, & More

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of its return to the Royal Highland Centre & Showground, Edinburgh, on 18–19 April 2026, Terminal V has revealed the stage lineups and day splits for its 2026 edition, alongside a new host of artists that have been added to the lineup.

The latest additions include a mix of new school disrupters and legends with Biianco, Natte Vistick, Patrick Topping and Prunk, while The Lab stage is a dedicated platform for emerging Scottish artists and future-facing sounds, with the lineup yet to be announced.

Established as one of Europe’s leading techno festivals, Terminal V 2026 will welcome over 100 artists across six stages, with 40,000 attendees expected across the weekend. Each stage is designed with a clear purpose, allowing different parts of the electronic spectrum to exist without compromise, from peak-time headline techno to foundational house, from high-pressure intensity to emerging local voices.

AREA V is where scale, focus and headline energy come together. The flagship stage returns as the focal point for peak-time techno and on Saturday, Sara Landry brings her UK Festival exclusive of Eternalism, with Clara Cuvé, Novah, Fumi, Adrián Mills and Alex Farell. Sunday sees a powerful close led by Klangkuenstler, alongside Anetha X Patrick Mason, DJ Gigola X ØTTA and Ueberrest and a world exclusive b2b of SPFDJ X SIM0NE.

Expect relentless, high-intensity techno built for pace and endurance at HANGAR, which will feature artists including 999999999, I Hate Models, Fantasm, Vieze Asbak, Winson and more. On Saturday, GREENHOUSE will see raw, stripped-back techno inspired by the genre’s early forms, with Robert Hood, Chlär (Live), Alarico, Clouds X Tommy Holohan. On Sunday, a shift toward deeply rooted tech house music, led by Patrick Topping, East End Dubs, Traumer, Prunk and La La.

THE TERMINAL is for high-energy sets built for emotional release rather than genre boundaries, with Mall Grab, Ben Hemsley, Will Atkinson, Morgan Seatree, DJ Gigola, Pegassi and Spray playing across the weekend. 2026 will also bring a brand new stage to Terminal V Festival, The Block, with a secret guest lineup.

Terminal V Festival 2026 Lineup

SATURDAY 18TH APRIL (A-Z)

AREA V - SARA LANDRY PRESENTS ETERNALISM

ADRIÁN MILLS

ALEX FARELL

CLARA CUVÉ

FUMI

NOVAH (just added)

SARA LANDRY presents ETERNALISM

+more tbc

HANGAR

BEN TECHY X LUCIID

BYORN

FANTASM

NICOLAS JULIAN

SANTØS

TLØ (new addition)

VIEZE ASBAK

WINSON

GREENHOUSE

ALARICO

CHLÄR (LIVE)

CLOUDS X TOMMY HOLOHAN

ROBERT HOOD

ÜBERKIKZ

YANAMASTE

+more tbc

THE TERMINAL

BEN HEMSLEY

BIIANCO

DART X KYLE STARKEY

DAVID LÖHLEIN

EMILIJA

PAIGE TOMLINSON

WILL ATKINSON

+more tbc

THE LAB

LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED.

THE BLOCK

BRAND NEW STAGE FOR 2026. SECRET GUEST LINE UP.

SUNDAY 19TH APRIL

AREA V

ANETHA X Patrick Mason

KLANGKUENSTLER

ØTTA X DJ GIGOLA

SIM0NE X SPFDJ

SOMEWHEN

UEBERREST

+more tbc

HANGAR

999999999

I HATE MODELS

KLOFAMA

LOLA CERISE

NATTE VISSTICK (new addition)

ONLYNUMBERS

NEGITIV

RAXELLER

GREENHOUSE

EAST END DUBS

LA LA

PATRICK TOPPING (new addition)

PRUNK (new addition)

TRAUMER

+more tbc

THE TERMINAL

BENWAL X HELENA LAUWAERT

DJ GIGOLA

MAIN PHASE

MALL GRAB

MORGAN SEATREE

PEGASSI

SPRAY

+more tbc

THE LAB

LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED.

THE BLOCK

BRAND NEW STAGE FOR 2026. SECRET GUEST LINE UP.

