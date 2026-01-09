Terminal V Festival Reveals 2026 Lineup Including Eternalism, Biianco, & More

The electronic music festival will return to the Royal Highland Centre & Showground, Edinburgh, on 18–19 April 2026.
Ahead of its return to the Royal Highland Centre & Showground, Edinburgh, on 18–19 April 2026, Terminal V has revealed the stage lineups and day splits for its 2026 edition, alongside a new host of artists that have been added to the lineup.
The latest additions include a mix of new school disrupters and legends with Biianco, Natte Vistick, Patrick Topping and Prunk, while The Lab stage is a dedicated platform for emerging Scottish artists and future-facing sounds, with the lineup yet to be announced.
Established as one of Europe’s leading techno festivals, Terminal V 2026 will welcome over 100 artists across six stages, with 40,000 attendees expected across the weekend. Each stage is designed with a clear purpose, allowing different parts of the electronic spectrum to exist without compromise, from peak-time headline techno to foundational house, from high-pressure intensity to emerging local voices.
AREA V is where scale, focus and headline energy come together. The flagship stage returns as the focal point for peak-time techno and on Saturday, Sara Landry brings her UK Festival exclusive of Eternalism, with Clara Cuvé, Novah, Fumi, Adrián Mills and Alex Farell. Sunday sees a powerful close led by Klangkuenstler, alongside Anetha X Patrick Mason, DJ Gigola X ØTTA and Ueberrest and a world exclusive b2b of SPFDJ X SIM0NE.
Expect relentless, high-intensity techno built for pace and endurance at HANGAR, which will feature artists including 999999999, I Hate Models, Fantasm, Vieze Asbak, Winson and more. On Saturday, GREENHOUSE will see raw, stripped-back techno inspired by the genre’s early forms, with Robert Hood, Chlär (Live), Alarico, Clouds X Tommy Holohan. On Sunday, a shift toward deeply rooted tech house music, led by Patrick Topping, East End Dubs, Traumer, Prunk and La La.
THE TERMINAL is for high-energy sets built for emotional release rather than genre boundaries, with Mall Grab, Ben Hemsley, Will Atkinson, Morgan Seatree, DJ Gigola, Pegassi and Spray playing across the weekend. 2026 will also bring a brand new stage to Terminal V Festival, The Block, with a secret guest lineup.
Attendees can secure Terminal V Festival 2026 weekend tickets with ZERO booking fees, saving up to £16.50 on a weekend ticket or weekend payment plan ticket for a limited time only here.
ADRIÁN MILLS
ALEX FARELL
CLARA CUVÉ
FUMI
NOVAH (just added)
SARA LANDRY presents ETERNALISM
+more tbc
BEN TECHY X LUCIID
BYORN
FANTASM
NICOLAS JULIAN
SANTØS
TLØ (new addition)
VIEZE ASBAK
WINSON
ALARICO
CHLÄR (LIVE)
CLOUDS X TOMMY HOLOHAN
ROBERT HOOD
ÜBERKIKZ
YANAMASTE
+more tbc
BEN HEMSLEY
BIIANCO
DART X KYLE STARKEY
DAVID LÖHLEIN
EMILIJA
PAIGE TOMLINSON
WILL ATKINSON
+more tbc
LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED.
BRAND NEW STAGE FOR 2026. SECRET GUEST LINE UP.
ANETHA X Patrick Mason
KLANGKUENSTLER
ØTTA X DJ GIGOLA
SIM0NE X SPFDJ
SOMEWHEN
UEBERREST
+more tbc
999999999
I HATE MODELS
KLOFAMA
LOLA CERISE
NATTE VISSTICK (new addition)
ONLYNUMBERS
NEGITIV
RAXELLER
EAST END DUBS
LA LA
PATRICK TOPPING (new addition)
PRUNK (new addition)
TRAUMER
+more tbc
BENWAL X HELENA LAUWAERT
DJ GIGOLA
MAIN PHASE
MALL GRAB
MORGAN SEATREE
PEGASSI
SPRAY
+more tbc
LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED.
BRAND NEW STAGE FOR 2026. SECRET GUEST LINE UP.
