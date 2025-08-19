Review: CHICAGO, King's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Set in the roaring 1920s, Chicago is a musical that looks at the fascination with murder. Specifically, women who kill and the infamy it can bring.

Roxie Hart (Janette Manrara) shoots her lover in cold blood and tries to convince her hapless husband Amos (Joshua Lloyd) to take the fall for it. Soon arrested, Roxie becomes the biggest news story since Velma Kelly (Djalenga Scott) allegedly murdered her husband and her sister.

Both Velma and Roxie have had mild success in jazz clubs but there’s talk that if charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn (Darren Day) can clear them of their convictions, there’s a much brighter career in showbiz ahead of them. The prison is run by Mama Morton (Sinitta Malone) who insists the has the girls’ best interests at heart- providing the price is right.

It's easy to see why Chicago still has such staying power after all these years. As they rattle through hit song after hit song, it feels as though the show barely pauses for breath. It’s also a real treat to see the band onstage throughout the show, it adds a nice jazz club feel to it. There’s genuinely not a bad song on the track list as we go from “All That Jazz” to “Cell Block Tango” and “When You’re Good To Mama”.

It’s a strong cast and the ensemble numbers are especially powerful. The choreography is superb and a joy to watch.

First staged in 1975, Chicago feels as fresh as ever, and the sold-out audiences show that there’s no sign of the demand for it slowing down.

Photo credit: Becky Lee Brun

