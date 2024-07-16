Photos: BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS: A NEW MUSICAL At Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Piper Theatre Productions has released production photos of the world premiere of The BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS: A NEW MUSICAL ahead of their run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this August.

Annie Meek Montgomery leads the cast as Hollywood legend Bette Davis. Connor Delves makes his return to the UK, following the critical success of 'Starcrossed' at Wilton's Music Hall, London.

Aaron Novak (Co-Winner of a Bobby Award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013), Laura Dillman Frank and Eva Sheehy Moss complete the cast. The Bloody Ballad Of Bette Davis is written and Directed by Piper's Artistic Director, John P. McEneny, with original music composed by Rob Parker.

Step onto the set of the 1975 film "Burnt Offering," where the legendary Bette Davis grapples with age discrimination and clashes with the unruly spirit of "New Hollywood," embodied by Karen Black. As tensions rise, Davis contemplates tapping into mysterious dark powers to reclaim control and exact her revenge. Experience a whirlwind of physical theatre through the Merv Griffin set, the tumultuous world of Dan Curtis's cult film, and into the alcoholic stomach of Oliver Reed.

Piper hopes to create a fast-moving tale of Hollywood witchcraft (What if Bette Davis was a witch?) and a poignant exploration of ageism and resilience in the arts.

“Five years ago, BD Davis, daughter of Golden Age Hollywood actress Bette Davis, announced to her evangelical world that her mother was a witch with demonic powers. This inspired the company to create a piece of physical theatre that explores the actual powers an actor has, the challenges of ageism, and the resilience needed to survive a life in the arts.” - John P. McEneny, Artistic Director

Since 2000, under the artistic direction of John P. McEneny, Piper has produced more than 40 plays including Mother Sauvage (Tour Malta '23), Lincoln Dress (Tour Bucharest '22) Splitfoot (Edinburgh '15), We ShouId have Seen the Lights Already (Matei Visniec North American Premiere, Bucharest Tour '17), Island of Doctor Moreau (Edinburgh '13) Winner of Six Star Broadway Baby's Bobbie Award.

BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS will perform at C Aurora Studio at Lauriston Halls & Sacred Heart Church, 28 Lauriston St, Edinburgh EH3 9DJ, UK. 18:40, 18 Performances are scheduled from July 31 to August 18. 18:40 £ 13.00

https://res.cthearts.com/event/34:4689/ and https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/bloody-ballad-of-bette-davis.

Photo Credit Ryan-an Talatala



Aaron Novak & Annie Meek Montgomery

Connor Delves

Laura Dillman Frank

Eva Sheehy-Moss

Connor Delves

Aaron Novak, Annie Meek Montgomery, Laura Dillman Frank, Eva Sheehy-Moss & Connor Delves

Aaron Novak

Connor Delves & Annie Meek Montgomery

Annie Meek Montgomery

Annie Meek Montgomery

Aaron Novak & Connor Delves

Aaron Novak

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More