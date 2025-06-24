PALDEM Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PALDEM, a new, sexy and dark play written by BAFTA Rising Star Winner David Jonsson (ALIEN: ROMULUS, RYE LANE), explores the amateur porn industry from the perspective of those who produce it. An anti-romantic comedy that crosses the murky lines of interracial dating, fetishisms and hook ups in the digital age, it will world premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe at Summerhall this August.

Megan (Tash Cowley, Big Boys Don't Cry on Netflix) and Kevin (Michael Workeye, This is Going to Hurt) are close friends bonded by their love of takeaways, Rick and Morty, and Jeremy Paxman - a match made in adult heaven. But after a desperate one-night stand is unwittingly caught on camera, Kevin and Megan realise that perhaps there's something more to their friendship...PALDEM

PALDEM is "an anti-romantic comedy that crosses the murky lines of interracial dating, fetishisms and hook ups in the digital age."

Directed by Zi Alikhan (Hamilton US tour, On That Day in Amsterdam) PALDEM marks the first ever play by Jonsson, who has amassed an impressive number of stage, screen and TV credits since graduating from RADA in 2016, including the Fox TV show, Deep State, and the BBC and HBO investment banking drama, Industry.

PALDEM is the first play from David Jonsson and Sophia Gibber's new production company, greyarea. This new outfit champions "storytellers who can subvert, surprise, and illuminate the familiar in unexpected ways - whether that's emerging voices or filmmakers we've long admired."

Comments