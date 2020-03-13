New Perspectives Open Applications For Second Year Of New Associates

The award-winning East Midlands company offer local practitioners a year-long programme of development

Application form - downloadable from www.newperspectives.co.uk

New Perspectives are accepting applications for the next round of their highly successful New Associates Programme 2020-21. Over one year, they are inviting a group of early career artists from the East Midlands to develop their careers and practise through close association with the award-winning touring theatre company at their Nottingham base. Last year, New Perspectives invited nine young practitioners onto the programme.

This opportunity is open to all artists and practitioners working in theatre and live performance, based or working in the East Midlands region. Previous New Associates have included theatre makers, directors, actors, writers, spoken word artists, dancers and artists who work between disciplines. Over the course of one year, they will work closely with the New Perspectives team to develop their work and career, learn from their skills and gain valuable insights into their leadership and governance. They will become part of the company's extended family, involved with their work as it develops and playing your own part in their future.

Opportunities made available over the year include:

tailored support on a particular project or skill set including, where appropriate, rehearsal space, mentoring, dramaturgical support and marketing, funding and touring expertise

attendance at masterclasses, skills sessions and professional development opportunities

opportunities to observe board meetings, and take part in planning sessions to act as a sounding board for new ideas

invitations to company rehearsals, readings, workshops and participatory events throughout the year

access to staff and board expertise and networks

- possibilities to collaborate with other New Associates as creative peers

The shape of the programme will vary depending on what is required by each artist. New Perspectives are aiming to offer New Associates the specific support they need as an artist to take a crucial next step.

New Perspectives' Artistic Director, Jack McNamara, said "We introduced the New Associates programme to acknowledge and celebrate that all artists have very different needs, skills and dreams. With this programme we aim to work with artists on an individual basis, to hone in on what they need for their creative and professional lives, and how our resources and experience can support that. Working alongside us flexibly over a year gives artists the time to really work out what they want and how we can help them get there. It is also a huge benefit to us, to be connected with so many exciting creative minds whose imaginations challenge and steer our own path going forward."

One of the 2019 New Associates, Gloria Lowe says "Through the New Perspectives Associate scheme I have had the opportunity to grow as an artist, both practically and creatively. The tailored and flexible nature of the programme is a huge strength and allows artists to develop their work and skills at a pace that can fit in with an often busy schedule, or other project-driven work."

Application guidelines

To apply, please complete and return the form to info@newperspectives.co.uk (with New Associates in the subject field) or by post to NEW ASSOCIATES New Perspectives Theatre Company, 8 Park Lane Business Centre, Basford, Nottingham, NG6 0DW by midday on Monday 30 March 2020.

The New Associates programme is a training opportunity. Agreed travel expenses will be reimbursed for those having to travel. All opportunities throughout the year are offered to New Associates free of charge. If you have any barriers to taking part in this opportunity, financial or otherwise, please feel free to discuss them with New Perspectives at application stage.

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with over 40 years' experience of touring high quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. With a strong rural core, they create productions to fit spaces of any size in order to bring new work that is unexpected and thought-provoking to a wide range of audiences. Since 2012, New Perspectives has been led by Artistic Director Jack McNamara whose productions include The Boss of It All by Lars von Trier (Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh and Soho Theatre), The Lovesong of Alfred J Hitchcock by David Rudkin (Brits Off Broadway, New York and UK tour), Darkness, Darkness (Nottingham Playhouse co-production) and the Stage Award winning The Fishermen by Gbolohan Obisesan (Trafalgar Studios, Assembly George Square Studios and UK Tour).

