New Dates Including Southbank Centre Added to UK Tour Of THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS

New dates have been announced as part of the 2026 UK Tour of The Boy at the Back of the Class. The tour will now also play at Southampton's Mayflower Studios, Edinburgh's Festival Theatre, Eastbourne's Devonshire Park Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Nick Ahad's critically and publicly acclaimed adaptation of Onjali Q. Raúf's award-winning and best-selling novel is a celebration of friendship, kindness and compassion and will once again be directed by The Stage Debut Award-winner, Monique Touko. Following a two-week run at Rose Theatre, from 6-22 February 2026, the tour will run through to 23 May 2026. There will be a national press night on Wednesday 11 February at Rose Theatre.

There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He's nine years old (just like me), but he's very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn't like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!

After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet's classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World' – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.

Told from a child's perspective, balancing heart and humour, The Boy at the Back of the Class highlights the power of friendship and kindness in a world that doesn't always make sense and reminds us that everyone needs a place to call home.

The cast is to be announced.

